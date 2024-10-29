Tata Nexon iCNG review: A powerful, practical choice for eco-conscious drivers

Tata Motors is pushing the boundaries in India’s CNG space with the launch of the Tata Nexon CNG, marking itself as a leader in versatility with its range of fuel options – petrol, diesel, electric, and now CNG. This launch puts Tata at the forefront as the only automaker in India to offer CNG in an SUV with a turbocharged engine, setting a new benchmark for performance-focused CNG vehicles. With prices ranging from ₹8.99 lakh to ₹14.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Nexon CNG offers a compelling choice for buyers, available from base to top-end variants.

Related Articles

A standout feature is Tata’s pioneering twin-cylinder CNG technology. Instead of one large tank, the Nexon CNG employs two smaller 30-litre CNG tanks under the boot floor, maximizing the car’s 321-litre luggage capacity—only a minor reduction compared to its petrol variant. This innovation provides practicality by maintaining cargo space, answering a common concern among CNG vehicle owners who require storage.

From a design perspective, the Nexon CNG closely resembles its petrol and diesel counterparts, with sharp LED DRLs, a bold lower bumper, and stylish 16-inch alloy wheels. The only visual cue differentiating it from other Nexons is a subtle ‘i-CNG’ badge on the boot lid. Inside, the SUV mirrors the standard Nexon, though the cabin feels slightly dark due to the upholstery. The centerpiece is a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display with wireless smartphone connectivity, giving the dashboard a modern, tech-savvy look. The feature list extends further with amenities like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors.

Performance-wise, the Nexon CNG’s 1.2-litre turbocharged engine generates 100 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque, retaining the torque of its petrol variant but with a slight drop in horsepower. Notably, it claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 24 km/kg. Tata’s innovation with a single ECU for both petrol and CNG allows the engine to start directly in CNG mode, simplifying the user experience. Drivers can enjoy seamless transitions with a touch-sensitive switch on the console, making fuel selection a breeze.

Driving the Nexon CNG offers a mix of refinement and economy, ideal for city commutes and highways alike. While the six-speed manual gearbox provides well-defined gates, some may find the clutch a bit sensitive, requiring adaptation for smoother shifts. Despite weighing 120 kg more than its petrol counterpart, the Nexon CNG maintains stable and planted handling at high speeds, with minimal impact on overall ride quality. The touch sensitive shift button of Petrol & CNG maybe a problem for some consumers.

Tata has managed to tackle typical CNG drawbacks with the Nexon iCNG, delivering a balanced, spacious, and powerful SUV that stands out in the market. The introduction of the Nexon CNG indicates Tata’s commitment to practical innovation, making it an appealing choice for drivers looking for a fuel-efficient and eco-friendly SUV without compromising on power and features.