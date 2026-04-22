Tesla launched its six-seater Model Y L in India. Here’s all that you need to know

Elon Musk-led Tesla has launched its second vehicle in India. On Wednesday, the company unveiled a six-seater three-row sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Model Y L, priced at Rs 61,99,000 (ex-showroom).

The Tesla Model Y L offers a claimed range of 681 kilometres (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. Deliveries of Tesla’s latest electric car in India start from June 2026.

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“We are going to disrupt the luxury SUV space in India,” Tesla India head Sharad Aggarwal told reporters at the launch event in Mumbai.

Tesla, which entered the Indian market in July 2025, has struggled to make inroads in the country’s luxury electric vehicle market dominated by rivals such as BMW. Even though Tesla is a mass-premium brand, 100% duties on imported cars make it even pricier than some luxury battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India.

The Model Y L comes with an all-wheel drive option, which can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 201 km/h.

Since its launch in India last year, Tesla has delivered cars across 21 states in India.

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“Tesla has a unique model. We are not following a traditional automotive retail model where you have physical infrastructure everywhere. We are a direct consumer brand, which means that you can sit anywhere in the country or anywhere in the world and order your car, and we can take those steps in India,” said Aggarwal.

Tesla plans to expand its charging network across India. “We are going to build the charging infrastructure, and in the coming months, you will see that we will connect the major cities in this country with our superchargers. This will include Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai,” he explained.

Currently, the world’s most valuable automaker has 3 experience centres across Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. It also has four service centres and body shop facilities in Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, and Delhi. The automaker plans to set up new body shop centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.