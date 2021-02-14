scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tesla to set up car manufacturing unit in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk had said earlier that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021

Tesla, had in January, set up a subsidiary named Tesla India motors and Energy Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru Tesla, had in January, set up a subsidiary named Tesla India motors and Energy Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru

US-based electric car giant Tesla will set up its manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Chief Minister of the state B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

"American firm Tesla will set up a car-manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the Chief Minister said.

In 2021-22, infrastructure development at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore would take place in the state and Rs 14,788 crore would be released for the second phase of the Metro Rail work.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Tesla to take tax-friendly jurisdiction route to enter India

The Chief Minister said an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru at an investment of Rs 7,725 crore, creating 2.8 lakh jobs.

Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos