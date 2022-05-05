Total sales up by 37%; Maruti Suzuki tops PV sales: FADA 

Total vehicle retail sales rose by 37 per cent on-year in April, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). Total vehicle retail sales stood at 16.27 lakh units in April 2022 versus 11.87 lakh in April 2021, logging an on-year rise of 37.06 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales, on the other hand, went up by almost 38 per cent from 8.65 lakh vehicles sold in April 2021 to 11.94 lakh vehicles sold in April 2022. Hero Motocorp has topped the two-wheeler sales chart by logging in sales of 4.10 lakh units in April 2022, comprising 34.38 per cent of its market share. This is higher than the two-wheeler bellwether’s sales of 2.99 lakh units in April 2021.

It was followed closely by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (2.94 lakh units in April 2022 vs 2.17 lakh units in April 2021); TVS Motor Company (1.80 lakh units in April 2022 vs 1.28 lakh units in April 2021); Bajaj Auto (1.20 lakh units in April 2022 vs 98,085 units in April 2021); Royal Enfield (47,052 units in April 2022 vs 42,492 in April 2021); and Suzuki Motorcycle India (44,087 units in April 2022 vs 33,733 units in April 2021).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Total passenger vehicle sales or PV sales stood at 2.64 lakh units in April 2022 and 2.10 lakh units in April 2021 which is a 25.47 per cent on-year rise, as per this data. On the passenger vehicle (PV) sales front, Maruti Suzuki has topped the charts in April as the auto behemoth logged sales of 1.06 lakh units in April.

This comprises 40.15 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s market share. In April 2021, MSI sold 97,163 units which made up 46.12 per cent of its market share at the time.



Maruti Suzuki was followed by Hyundai Motor India (38,076 units in April 2022 vs 33,854 units in April 2021); Tata Motors (36, 350 units in April 2022 vs 19,321 units in April 2021); M&M (22,321 units in April 2022 vs 11,931 units in April 2021); Kia Motors India (16,782 units in April 2022 vs 11,722 units in April 2021) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (12,719 units in April 2022 vs 8,896 units in April 2021).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

On the other hand, three-wheeler sales stood at 42,396 units in April 2022, logging an on-year rise of 95.91 per cent compared to 21,640 units in April 2021. Bajaj Auto logged the highest sales in this segment at 13,377 units in April 2022 versus 7,743 units in April 2021.

It was followed by Piaggio Vehicles (4,402 units in April 2022 vs 3,379 units in April 2022); YC Electric Vehicle (1,885 units in April 2022 vs 758 units in April 2021) and M&M (1,767 units in April 2022 vs 1,356 units in April 2021).

On the commercial vehicle sales front, Tata Motors (33,581 units in April 2022 vs 21,816 units in April 2021), M&M (16,857 units in April 2022 vs 9,783 units in April 2021); Ashok Leyland (12,284 units in April 2022 vs 81,93 units in April 2021); VE Commercial Vehicles (5,446 units in April 2022 vs 3,411 units in April 2021); and Maruti Suzuki India (3,487 units in April 2022 vs 2,447 units in April 2021).

Total commercial vehicles in the period stood at 78, 398 units whereas in April 2021, these figures stood at 51,515 units. Commercial vehicle sales saw a 52.18 per cent on-year rise.

Also read: Tech hiring has gone up in auto companies: MG Motor India

Also read: RBI repo rate hike to put brakes on auto industry growth: FADA