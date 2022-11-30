Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vikram Kirloskar passes away; last rites to take place in Bengaluru

Vikram Kirloskar dies at 64: Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Vice Chairperson Vikram Kirloskar passed away at the age of 64 due to a heart attack. His funeral will be organised on Wednesday at 1 pm at Bengaluru’s Hebbal Crematorium. The company confirmed the development in a LinkedIn post.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on November 29, 2022. At this time, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on November 30, 2022, at 1 pm.”

Kirloskar was present at the Toyota Innova Hycross unveil event in Mumbai on November 25. The auto industry maverick is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

Soon after the news of Kirloskar’s passing was announced, Twitter flooded with tributes for the veteran. Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw called Kirloskar a “dear friend” and wrote, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali, Manasi, and the family. May he rest in eternal peace. Om Shanthi (sic).”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also paid his respects to the auto stalwart and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar. I have many fond memories of our interactions. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mahindra Electric’s corporate communication executive Lijo Mathai said he will always remember Kirloskar for his warm smile and firm handshake. Mathai tweeted, “Vikram Kirloskar San is no more with us. May his soul RIP. Will always remember his warm smile and firm handshake.”

