Triumph Motorcycles launches Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X to compete with Royal Enfield

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced two highly anticipated models, the Triumph Speed 400 and the Triumph Scrambler 400X in India. These motorcycles has been designed and conceptualized in Hinckley, UK but are made in India.

The Triumph Speed 400 design is derived from its bigger sibling, the Street Twin 900. The bike is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the first 10,000 customers will be able to purchase the bike at Rs 2.23 lakh. On the other hand, the pricing for the Scrambler 400X, which takes its design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, will be announced at a later date. The Scrambler 400X is scheduled to go on sale in October.

Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X feature an all-new engine with a six-speed gearbox, offering 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque. These bikes get a traction control system, and a dual-channel ABS (switchable on the Scrambler 400X for off-road use). The motorcycles also come equipped with factory-fitted security and all-LED lighting.

Triumph Motorcycles has partnered with Bajaj Auto to manufacture the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X at Bajaj's Chakan plant near Pune. This collaboration aims to bring in significant sales numbers for Triumph, similar to how KTM's partnership with Bajaj propelled them to success in the Indian market.