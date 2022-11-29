TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition 2023 version launched in India; check pricing, features

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in India. The new 2023 Apache RTR 160 4V has been updated with new cosmetic changes in the form of a new colour option. The muffler has also been modified to produce a different sound note from the standard version. There’s an ever-so-slight bump in power figures as well.

Price and Colour option

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition 2023 version comes in a new Pearl White colour. The bike is priced at Rs 1,30,090 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available at TVS Motor Company’s authorised dealerships in India.

The TVS Apache series has also been available with Matte Black Special Edition. Both new versions of the Special Edition bikes are equipped with a completely redesigned lightweight bullpup muffler. TVS claims the new muffler enhances the RTR exhaust note. Additionally, it also increases the power-to-weight ratio with the 1 kg weight reduction. TVS claims the new special edition bikes have more refined power delivery.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected engine that produces a best-in-class power output of 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm, mated to a slick five-speed gearbox.

Details about the 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition:

New Pearl White colour with black and red colour combination in alloy wheels

Dual-tone seat with new seat pattern

Adjustable clutch and brake levers

Three ride modes – Urban, Sport and Rain

TVS SmartXonnect Connectivity

Rear radial tyre

Gear shift indicator

All-LED headlamp with signature Daytime Running Light (DRL)

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache RTR series of motorcycles have always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology & customer centricity and have lived up to the expectations of the aspirational customer over the years. With four decades of racing pedigree, we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust, and an array of exciting features in its class. The new Special Edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling.”