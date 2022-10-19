TVS Motor launches TVS Raider with TFT screen at Rs 99,990

TVS Motor Company today unveiled the TVS Raider with SmartXonnect technology. The motorcyle has features like a segment first 5-inch TFT cluster and advanced connectivity tech. The launch of the new TVS Raider SmartXonnect TFT variant took place in the virtual world of TVS Motoverse, making it the first motorcycle ever to be launched in the metaverse, the auto company claimed.

TVS Raider SmartXonnect TFT variant is priced at Rs 99,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available for bookings from today. It will be available in a colour selection of Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

Features

TVS Raider has an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine with maximum power of 8.37 kW @ 7,500 rpm and torque of 11.2 Nm @ 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle carries acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 sec and top speed of 99 km/h. The motorcycle has a 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said: "TVS Raider is now entering its next phase with the TVS Raider SmartXonnect TFT variant which takes our commitment to delight and wow our customers, a step ahead. This variant adds to the motorcycle’s charm with a lot more first-in-class connected features including a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist and more. With this update, TVS Raider will continue its wicked ride as the preferred choice of GenZ.”

