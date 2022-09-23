TVS launches ‘Jupiter Classic’ to celebrate 'Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road' milestone

Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company, on Friday, launched a new celebratory edition scooter ‘Jupiter Classic’ as it celebrates its flagship scooter Jupiter clock the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS, said: "The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA.”

Price

The new TVS Jupiter Classic will be offered in the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes and is priced at Rs 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Jupiter Classic now costs Rs 2,220 more than the TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect and Rs 5,000 more than the previous model.

Design features

To differentiate the new Jupiter Classic from the standard Jupiter, the company has updated the new scooter with new colour options and several cosmetic touches like black handlebar ends and mirrors.

The celebratory edition scooter also gets brown body panels and a tinted front visor. In addition to this, the new Jupiter Classic also comes with new graphics and a ‘5 million’ badge to suggest the milestone behind TVS’s celebratory edition scooter in the country.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the Jupiter Classic comes with the same 109.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as the other Jupiter variants. The engine develops 7.8hp and 8.8 Nm of torque and is paired with an electric starter as well as a kick starter.

The scooter also gets the same 12-inch tyres with the same sizes of 90/90-12 at the front and rear, respectively. In terms of braking hardware, the new Jupiter Classic comes with a disc setup at the front and a drum brake at the rear.