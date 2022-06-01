TVS Motor registers sales of over 3 lakh units in May 2022

Homegrown Indian motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor sold up to 302,982 units in the month of May this year. Domestic sales climbed by over 81 per cent as compared to the number of sales they registered in the same month last year which stood at 166,889 units, part of which is because of the localised lockdown imposed by the government during the same period.

While the majority of the sales consisted of the popular two-wheeler models of the company -- the sales of which rose by over 85 per cent from 154,416 units in May 2021 to 287,058 units in May 2022 -- the company’s total sales registered through exports decreased by around 3.8% from 114,674 units in May 2021 down to 110,245 units in May 2022.

Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a rise of over 267 per cent with about 191,482 units sold in the month of May this year as compared to last year. Following the same trend, scooter sales grew by over 412 per cent with 100,665 units sold, while motorcycle sales grew by 18 per cent with about 148,560 units sold in the month of May alone. The sales of the company in May also climbed by around 2.6% as compared to its sales in the month of April this year which numbered a total of 295,308 units.

Aside from two-wheelers, the company's three-wheeler and electric vehicle sales also went up by 28 per cent from 12,473 units in May 2021 to about 15,924 units in May 2022. The company also managed to leave its mark in the electric vehicle market, with about 2,637 units of its TVS iQube Electric sold in the month of May this year.

“The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month. We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels once the semiconductor supplies improve,” the company said in a statement.

