Vehicles belonging to GoI or its undertakings older than 15 yrs to not run on roads: Gadkari

Gadkari mentioned that state governments should also scrap all buses, trucks, and cars in departments that come under their purview that are 15 years old.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that all vehicles of the Government of India or its undertakings will be scrapped after 15 years and shall not run on roads. He added that state governments should also scrap all buses, trucks, and cars in departments that come under their purview that are 15 years old. 

Gadkari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Vehicles of GoI or GoI’s undertakings will have to be scrapped after 15 years, will not run on roads. GoI has sent this policy to all states. State govts too should scrap 15-year-old buses, trucks, and cars in departments that come under their ambit.”

The development comes a day after Gadkari approved the four-laning of the Bhiwani-Hansi road section of NH-148B under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Haryana with a budget outlay of Rs 1,322.13 crore. Gadkari said the development of the road section will also improve the overall efficiency of the long-route traffic and freight movement which would ensure smooth and safe traffic flow. 

He added this would also lead to shorter travel times and reduced vehicle operating costs (VOC) while giving a boost to the basic infrastructure in Haryana. 

Published on: Nov 25, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
Posted by: Mehak Agarwal, Nov 25, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
