Volkswagen unable to build 100,000 cars due to ongoing chip shortage

Diess, speaking at Volkswagen's annual press conference, said that the carmaker would secure future chip supply via direct agreements with semiconductor suppliers, marking a strategic departure outlined earlier this year

Volkswagen was unable to build 100,000 cars due to an ongoing chip shortage that has hit the automotive sector this year, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said, adding the group would not be able to make up for the shortfall in 2021.

Diess, speaking at Volkswagen's annual press conference, said that the carmaker would secure future chip supply via direct agreements with semiconductor suppliers, marking a strategic departure outlined earlier this year.

