Volkswagen unveils ‘ID. Buzz,’ recreation of its Type 2 microbus

German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen, after nearly five years of giving hints, has unveiled its long-awaited electric reincarnation of its minibus, ID. Buzz and its commercial equivalent ID. Buzz Cargo. The automaker also revealed that the production version of ID. Buzz is due to go on sale in European countries in the third quarter of 2022, and will launch in the United States in late 2023.

Volkswagen’s electric van ID. Buzz is a recreation of the Volkswagen Type 2 Microbus, officially known as the Kombi or Bulli, which was introduced in 1950 by the company as its second car model. Volkswagen still hasn’t unveiled the price of ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo.

The company also claims that the ID. Buzz would be one of its most sustainable vehicles and will utilise recycled materials instead of leather and feature a fabric made from 10 per cent ocean collected plastic and 90 per cent recycled PET bottles.

Ralf Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, “The ID. Buzz is a genuine icon for the electric era. A car, the likes of which only Volkswagen can build. In the 1950s, the Volkswagen Bulli stood for a new feeling of automotive freedom, independence and great emotion. The ID. Buzz picks up on this lifestyle and transfers it into our time: emission-free, sustainable, fully networked and now ready for the next big chapter: autonomous driving.”

In line with Volkswagen Passenger Car’s other models in the ID. family, the new electric van ID. Buzz will be produced by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Hanover and is based on the Group’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB).

Carsten Intra, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brand, said, “Both versions of the ID. Buzz are pioneering in terms of their sustainability: their manufacture and shipping has a carbon-neutral footprint. We are also using recycled synthetic materials and the interior is completely free of any real leather.”

Volkswagen, which has stayed true to the original Microbus design, is also offering the new electric vans in 11 colour options, including the same Day-Glo lemon yellow paint scheme which was largely associated with the hippie trend.

“The ID. Buzz will also be used for future autonomous mobility concepts such as ride pooling – an e-shuttle service of Group subsidiary MOIA that can be booked via an app. The electric Bulli is thus also a part of the future of inner-city transport,” Intra further added.

ID. Buzz’s first production version will feature an 81-kWh battery pack, of which 77-kWh would be usable, to power a rear-axle motor. In addition to this, Volkswagen will also be digitally limiting the van’s top speed to 145 km/h. The company hasn’t revealed the driving range of the vehicle yet, but the electric van can be charged using 11 kW AC power. DC fast-charging will let the ID. Buzz to charge from 5 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes, claims the company.

In terms of interiors, the ID. Buzz will come with five adjustable seats and will also offer a six-seat configuration later. The dashboard of the ID. Buzz, similar to the ID. 4, features a 10-inch instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment system as standard. The minivan will receive over the air software updates and support Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.