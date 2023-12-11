Will Kinetic Zulu be able to make a dent in India’s nascent electric two-wheeler market?  

Pune-based Firodia Group’s Kinetic Green on Monday launched Zulu electric scooter in the Indian market for Rs 94,990 (ex-showroom). The brand also launched its new philosophy statement and identity, “Planet at Our Heart”. The scooter comes with a 2.27 kWh battery, which offers a claimed range of 104 km per charge. It is equipped with a 2.1 kW BLDC hub motor and has a top speed of 60 kmph.

“This is a significant moment for the Kinetic Green family and the EV industry at large. Kinetic Group has been well known and loved by millions for its revolutionary two-wheelers like Kinetic Honda scooter and Kinetic Luna. I am blessed and proud to be able to carry ahead the great Kinetic legacy of innovation and service to society, and now adding a new chapter of sustainable mobility,” Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said.

India’s nascent electric two-wheeler industry is seeing continued growth momentum month-on-month (MoM). Two-wheeler registrations rose 14% MoM in November to 85,000 units on the back of high demand for EV manufacturers during the festive season. Two-wheeler EV registrations stood at around 75,000 in October. India’s largest electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric’s total vehicle registrations stood at 23,821 units in October, while TVS Motor retained the second position as its registrations rose 9% to 17,962 units in November from 16,460 units in October.

Motwani said that with the launch of scooter Zulu, Kinetic Green will be developing a range of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers in the coming years and now in a “green” avatar. Zulu will be made in India and will be sold with a battery, and will rival the Okinawa Praise Pro, Ola S1 X+ and Ather 450S in the Indian market. All-new Zulu will also offer first-of-its-kind “Battery as a Subscription” plans and a fast-charging, long-life Lithium-ion battery with oil-cooled immersion technology. This battery subscription model redefines electric vehicle ownership, offering customers unparalleled ease and simplicity. The system ensures that the customer does not pay for the battery upfront, as the customer can subscribe for the battery on a “pay as you use” model, reducing the initial purchase cost of the scooter and eventually, can also own the battery at the end of the subscription term. This structure results in a reduction of more than 35% in acquisition cost and great savings on running costs as well.

“Kinetic Green’s electric two-wheelers will be zero-emission vehicles, thereby making our planet greener and air cleaner. They will also bring great value and savings to the customers, with very low running costs. We are indeed excited to rebegin [sic] the 2-wheeler journey in this new avatar! In addition, our rebranding marks a momentous milestone in our pursuit of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the masses. As we enter this era of green technology, the new branding will foster this intent and leadership from the brand,” she added.

The new e-scooter will be available at all Kinetic Green and on Amazon and Flipkart.

