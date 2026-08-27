Nepal floods: 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims rescued, 200 more Indians seek evacuation from China side 

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"There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said.

Of them, 95 are in Garchan and are currently travelling towards Bilsa to cross into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, while 13 are in Zutulpo and are travelling towards Saga, he said.

Update on Indian nationals rescued in Nepal.



21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have been rescued in Nepal.



Details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zOWUtB30A2 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 27, 2026

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644 Still Missing

The latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board said 644 Nepali and foreign nationals remained missing after the flash flood in Rasuwa district. The list, updated until noon on Thursday, includes people from 33 countries.

Indians account for the largest group among foreign nationals, with 178 reported missing. The United States follows with 65, Ukraine with 53, Malaysia with 51, and Australia with 35.

The list also includes 127 Nepali nationals. Among other countries, 33 British, 25 Canadian, eight German, nine Singaporean, five Japanese, five New Zealand, and four French nationals were reported missing.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that rescuers located about 100 missing Indian visitors and around 25 Chinese workers in the flood zone.

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It remains unclear whether those figures have reduced the overall number of people listed as missing, as authorities continue to receive new information.

21 Rescued Indians

List of Indians rescued till 1 pm on August 27

Sivarangini Muthunathan Karpagam Rajamohan Maran Govindasamy Shanthi Maran Muthukumaresan Ramalingam Navu Kabirdoss Vijayabhuvaneswari Viswanathan Mythili Muthukumaresan Thiyagarajan Rathinam Kirubagari Balasubramaniyam Vallinayaki Sivakumar Sathiya Jayaraman Thirumavalavan Govindarasu Kanagasabai Natesapillai Radhai Kanagasabai Rathinakumar Kunchithapatham Poonguzhali Ponnambalam Pazhaniyappan Pakkiravel Kalaimathi Pazhaniyappan Raghunathan Muniraj Kanagasabai Natesa Pillai

The floods struck Rasuwa on Wednesday after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi River.