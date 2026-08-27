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Nepal floods: 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims rescued, 200 more Indians seek evacuation from China side 

Nepal floods: 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims rescued, 200 more Indians seek evacuation from China side 

Of them, 95 are in Garchan and are currently travelling towards Bilsa to cross into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, while 13 are in Zutulpo and are travelling towards Saga, says MEA

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Nepal floods: 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims rescued, 200 more Indians seek evacuation from China side 21 Tamil Nadu Indians rescued from Nepal flood crisis

Twenty-one Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued amid the flood crisis along the Nepal-China border, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Around 200 Indians stranded on the Chinese side have sought help for evacuation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the 21 rescued Indians were from Tamil Nadu. He also said the situation remained fluid as Indian authorities worked to evacuate others stranded after the flash floods.

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Must Read: Nepal flood: Sadhguru was headed to the same Tibet centre where 80 Isha pilgrims went out of contact

"There are approximately 200 Indian nationals there who have sought our assistance for evacuation," Jaiswal said.

Of them, 95 are in Garchan and are currently travelling towards Bilsa to cross into Nepal. Four are in Geelong city, while 13 are in Zutulpo and are travelling towards Saga, he said.

Don't Miss: Nepal flash floods: Death toll reaches 270; UP districts on high alerts, Valmikinagar Barrage under close watch as Nepali rivers swell

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644 Still Missing

The latest update from the Nepal Tourism Board said 644 Nepali and foreign nationals remained missing after the flash flood in Rasuwa district. The list, updated until noon on Thursday, includes people from 33 countries.

Indians account for the largest group among foreign nationals, with 178 reported missing. The United States follows with 65, Ukraine with 53, Malaysia with 51, and Australia with 35.

The list also includes 127 Nepali nationals. Among other countries, 33 British, 25 Canadian, eight German, nine Singaporean, five Japanese, five New Zealand, and four French nationals were reported missing.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that rescuers located about 100 missing Indian visitors and around 25 Chinese workers in the flood zone.

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It remains unclear whether those figures have reduced the overall number of people listed as missing, as authorities continue to receive new information.

21 Rescued Indians

List of Indians rescued till 1 pm on August 27

  1. Sivarangini Muthunathan
  2. Karpagam Rajamohan
  3. Maran Govindasamy
  4. Shanthi Maran
  5. Muthukumaresan Ramalingam
  6. Navu Kabirdoss
  7. Vijayabhuvaneswari Viswanathan
  8. Mythili Muthukumaresan
  9. Thiyagarajan Rathinam
  10. Kirubagari Balasubramaniyam
  11. Vallinayaki Sivakumar
  12. Sathiya Jayaraman
  13. Thirumavalavan Govindarasu
  14. Kanagasabai Natesapillai
  15. Radhai Kanagasabai
  16. Rathinakumar Kunchithapatham
  17. Poonguzhali Ponnambalam
  18. Pazhaniyappan Pakkiravel
  19. Kalaimathi Pazhaniyappan
  20. Raghunathan Muniraj
  21. Kanagasabai Natesa Pillai

The floods struck Rasuwa on Wednesday after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi River.

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Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:04 PM IST
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