JSW MG Motor's EV bet? It's Hector Tomahawk EV

Don't Miss: JSW MG Motor launches India’s first mainstream plug-in hybrid Hector Tomahawk PHEV at ₹25.69 lakh

Only, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has so far crossed the 10,000 units per month mark. In July, TMPV clocked sales of 13,678 EVs followed by 7,742 units sold by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). JSW MG Motor stood at the third spot, recording sales of 5,689 EVs, thanks to India's top-selling EV, the MG Windsor.

With price starting from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hector Tomahawk EV comes with 69.2 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 517 km.

“We will retain our No 2 position in NEVs (new energy vehicles) with the launch of the Tomahawk EV,” said Jindal, adding that the C segment electric SUV sales are 10,000 per month where the carmaker did not have any model earlier. “A lot of Windsor customers wanted a seven-seater EV. We felt that this is the right product to bring,” he added.

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Electric car penetration in India hit a record high of 8% in July. “We think it will end at around 10% this year,” said Jindal.

“We are seeing tremendous amount of aggression in the EV space. The market leaders in EVs and ICE are adding models. We are adding models,” he added.

“Three years ago, if someone said EV penetration in India will be 10%, nobody would have believed it. Now it’s happening. When we say 30% by 2030, some people say it is possible,” said Jindal.

JSW MG Motor India is targeting at least 75% of its sales from NEVs. The automaker, in which JSW Group owns a 35% stake, plans to invest Rs 3,500 crore to boost production capacity at its plant in Halol, Gujarat.

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“The investment we are making to scale is about Rs 3,500 crore. This will take us from 110,000 units to having a capacity of 220,000 units and will get our localisation to 70% for two main platforms: MG Adapt and Windsor,” said Jindal.

JSW MG Motor India is targeting a capacity of 160,000 units by March 2027 and 220,000 units by January 2028. “As we localise, profitability will significantly improve,” said Jindal.

Currently, JSW MG Motor can produce 6,000 units of the Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV each month.

For the Hector Tomahawk EV, JSW MG Motor India announced battery-as-a-service (BaaS) price of Rs 13.99 lakh, along with a battery rental of Rs 4.9 per km.

“BaaS penetration is 5-7%. It has done its job in education the customer on how to look at cost of ownership of an EV,” said Jindal.