Ancer, Catlin are most recent confirmations for International Series India

Mexican star and 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong winner, Abraham Ancer, and reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, John Catlin, are among the latest to confirm participation at the $2 million International Series India presented by DLF in Gurgaon later this month. Ancer and Catlin join defending US Open champion and Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri, and International Series Rankings winner Joaquin Niemann for the 2025 season-opener which will be played at DLF Golf and Country Club from January 30 to February 2, event organisers said.

The growing number of stars on the Gurgaon entry list suggests they will use the event as preparation for the opening tournament of the LIV Golf schedule in Riyadh the following week.

A key member of Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC, Ancer had an impressive 2024 in the LIV Golf League, finishing 12th in the individual standings with victory in Hong Kong and three further top-10 finishes. Catlin enjoyed an outstanding 2024 campaign, claiming back-to-back Asian Tour victories at the International Series Macau presented by Wynn in March, where he carded an historic 59, and edged out Fireballs GC’s David Puig in a thrilling playoff, and at the Saudi Open presented by PIF in April.

In addition to his wins, the American delivered strong performances with two play-off defeats on The International Series. He narrowly missed out at International Series Morocco to Ben Campbell, who had joined LIV Golf with RangeGoats GC, and at the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand to compatriot M.J. Maguire. Catlin also enjoyed a successful season as alternate on the LIV Golf League, with a shared seventh as his season’s best in six appearances between the Crushers, Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC and Legion XIII of Jon Rahm. International Series India presented by DLF marks the debut of the LIV Golf-backed series on the sub-continent. It is the first of 10 elevated events on this season's Asian Tour, featuring stops in Macau, Morocco, Indonesia, a first visit to the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, with other venues to be announced soon.