Bhattacharya aces at Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Mumbai, Naseem Shaikh defends ladies title

Aditya Birla Group executive president Dev Bhattacharya notched up a hole-in-one, defending women’s champion Naseem Shaikh retained her title and Aakash Sethi and V. Balakrishnan won the 0 to 14 and 15 to 24 handicap sections of an extremely successful Mumbai leg of Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 at the Willingdon Sports Club on Friday.

A good turnout from Maximum City’s corporate world, administrators, and celebrities teed it up at the sixth leg of Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2023-24 at the historic Royal Willingdon Sports Club golf course as India’s most prestigious multi-city corporate tournament continued its successful ongoing season.

While 2022-23 women’s winner Naseem Shaikh returned to successfully defend her crown in the face of determined opposition, the men’s 15 to 24 handicap section witnessed some serious competition and a back nine countback was needed to separate winner K. Balakrishnan and runner-up Nitin Agarwal after both finished dead level on 38 points over the scheduled 18 holes player.

In the men’s 0 to 14 handicap category, Aakash Seth with 42 points topped ahead of runner-up Arjun Nohwar, who tallied 40 points, the high scores once again indicating some serious golf was played amidst the fun and games on the day.

But it was Aditya Birla Group executive president Dev Bhattacharya who took the day’s honours with the rarest of rare achievements on a golf course, a hole in one, which he achieved on hole number 8. Individual prizes went to K. Hariharan (straightest drive), Asheesh Mohta (IOCL longest drive, hole no. 7:, 285 yards), Rushab Vora (Radico longest drive hole no. 17, 315 yards), Sahil Vora (Qatar Airways closest to pin hole no. 6, 2 feet, 11 inches) and Gautam Bhojwani (Radico closest to pin hole no. 18, 11 inches).

Qatar Airways is co-powering the seven-city season that will run up to March with IndianOil XP 100 as the other co-presenting partner. Co-sponsors at the event included Bandhan Mutual Fund as investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as conglomerate partner, Da Milano as the bespoke partner, while Morris Garages are driving the events with Sheraton as hospitality partner.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels

A special golf clinic was held at the driving range with invited guests getting tips and suggestions amidst plenty of fun, laughter and camaraderie.

All the results

Ladies winner: Naseem Shaikh 35 poimts

0-14 Handicap: 1. Aakash Sethi 42 points, 2. Arjun Nohwar 40 points

15-24 Handicap: 1. R. Balakrishnan 38 points, 2. Nitin Agarwal 38 points, winner decided on back nine countback.

On-course prizes

Hole-in-one: Dev Bhattacharya, hole no. 8

Straightest drive hole no. 1: K. Hariharan, on the line

IOCL longest drive hole no. 7: Asheesh Mohta, 285 yards

Radico longest drive hole no. 17: Rushab Vora, 315 yards

Qatar Airways closest to pin hole no. 6: Sahil Vora, 2 feet, 11 inches

Radico closest to pin hole no. 18: Gautam Bhojwani, 11 inches

