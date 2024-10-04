Fichardt blitzes Kingsbarns course to lead world class field at Dunhill Links Championship

Unfancied South African Darren Fichardt left a strong Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field in his wake with a stunning 61 in the first round at Kingsbarns to hold a one-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John with the celebrity pro-am event being played concurrently at the St Andrews and Carnoustie courses.

The amateurs in the field include Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, Andy Garcia, Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton, rock stars Tom Chaplin from Keane, Linkin Park’s Dave Farrell and Mike Rutherford of Genesis, cult US rock legends Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres besides sporting legends Ruud Gullit, Gareth Bale, Kevin Pietersen, Jimmy Anderson, and Sir Steve Redgrave.

There was a great deal of support for local hero Bob MacIntyre who is seeking to become the first Scot to win the Alfred Dunhill Links since Colin Montgomerie in 2005, the event organisers said in a statement.

The left-handed MacIntyre shot a creditable 67 at Carnoustie, but the leading local challenger was Scott Jamieson, joint third with England’s Andrew Wilson and New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier, after a 63 at Kingsbarns. Looming not very far behind, however, was Jon Rahm who had an opening 65 along with LIV Golf teammate Tyrrell Hatton, also at Carnoustie.

“Hopefully I can keep playing like this for the next few days,” Rahm said after his round. “I lean on the knowledge of a two-time Dunhill champion, Tyrrell Hatton. I asked him and he said just hit driver over every bunker into the rough, and lob wedge on to the green."

Fichardt, who now moves on to the Old Course at St Andrews said: “That was sweet. I started with a birdie, then hit a really poor three-putt at the next hole and then made a 100-foot putt for an eagle at the next hole. Then the train just kept running.”

The 49-year-old South African though did miss a putt for an eagle on his final hole that would have given him a 60 and tied Branden Grace’s course record set at the 2012 Alfred Dunhill Links.

Fichardt, who has won 24 times as a professional, including five times on the DP World Tour, does not feel age is a problem. “This is a lot more shot-making, a lot more strategy off the tees, a lot more 3-woods, 5-woods, 2-irons. I don't think age is such a disadvantage in a tournament like this.”

Some of the big names in the field will be hoping to make up ground when they move on to Kingsbarns for the second round. Rory McIlroy said after carding an opening 69: “It's nice to get Carnoustie out of the way. We had perfect conditions for it, so I feel like I could have taken advantage a bit more.

“But at Kingsbarns, if you do get decent conditions, historically there's been a lot of low scoring. I’ll try to get out there and shoot a low one and get myself into the tournament.”

Another two-time champion, Padraig Harrington, shot a 67, while Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry returned 68s. Americans Billy Horschel shot 70 and Brooks Koepka 71.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns simultaneously. With a prize fund of $5 million, it incorporates two separate competitions the individual tournament for leading professionals and a team championship in which the pros are paired with amateur golfers.

