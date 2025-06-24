Fleetwood misses out on breakthrough PGA Tour title yet again, this time at the Travellers 

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is fast turning into a PGA Tour enigma. Winless now from 159 tour starts, he contrived to miss out yet again in the Travellers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, to finish second for the sixth time.

On Sunday, Fleetwood gave it away on the very last hole to US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, missing a short putt that could have taken the issue to a playoff. “I'm gutted right now,” the 34-year-old said. “I’ve not been in that situation for a long time. It's probably the worst way to finish.

“Leading by two with three to play. Leading by one going into the last and you don't even make it to a play-off. It's the worst way it could go.”

Fleetwood now has the most top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the modern era, 42 in all, and for someone who has finished in the top five all four majors, has seven DP World (European) Tour wins and is an Olympic silver medallist, it is a statistic difficult to digest.

Fleetwood was at a loss to explain the Cromwell debacle. “I obviously played great, I put myself in a great position, I was leading the tournament for 71 holes. I just want to make sure that I can put myself in this position as soon as possible again and try and correct what I did this time.

“Right now I would love to, you know, just go and sulk somewhere, and maybe I will do that, but there's just no point making it a negative for the future, really. Just take the positives and move on.

“I'm upset now, I'm angry. When it calms down, look at the things that I did well, look at the things that I can learn from. I did plenty of things well enough this week to win, but I didn't do that; it hurts. When it calms down, the most stupid thing to do and the worst thing to do would be to make a week like this a hindrance to what you do going forwards.”

Is the bogey if so many finishing slip-ups beginning to sit heavy on his shoulders was a natural question for many. He dropped three shots in the first four holes at River Highlands on Sunday to suggest another flame-out, but midway through, he was back in the lead, only to throw it all away in the final two holes.