Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Power shares in focus today, here's why

Tata Power shares in focus today, here's why

Tata Power shares ended 0.14% higher at Rs 384.45 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 5, 2025 9:03 AM IST
Tata Power shares in focus today, here's why The Tata Group stock touched a record high of Rs 447.40 on December 9, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 326.25 on February 17, 2025. 

Shares of Tata Power Company are in news today after the company announced a temporary shutdown of its Mundra unit and said it expects operations to resume by December 31. Tata Power shares ended 0.14% higher at Rs 384.45 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore. Tata Power shares rose 36.57% in two years and 70.71% in three years. In five years, the stock delivered multibagger returns of 436%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 42.7. In terms of price action, the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

The Tata Group stock touched a record high of Rs 447.40 on December 9, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 326.25 on February 17, 2025. 

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and further to our intimation dated October 17, 2025, regarding the temporary suspension of Company operations of its units located at Mundra, we hereby inform you that the Company continues to undertake requisite measures and anticipates resumption of operations in due course, i.e. tentatively by December 31, 2025," said Tata Power. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 5, 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today