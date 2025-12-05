Tata Power shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Tata Power Company are in news today after the company announced a temporary shutdown of its Mundra unit and said it expects operations to resume by December 31. Tata Power shares ended 0.14% higher at Rs 384.45 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.22 lakh crore. Tata Power shares rose 36.57% in two years and 70.71% in three years. In five years, the stock delivered multibagger returns of 436%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 42.7. In terms of price action, the stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

The Tata Group stock touched a record high of Rs 447.40 on December 9, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 326.25 on February 17, 2025.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, and further to our intimation dated October 17, 2025, regarding the temporary suspension of Company operations of its units located at Mundra, we hereby inform you that the Company continues to undertake requisite measures and anticipates resumption of operations in due course, i.e. tentatively by December 31, 2025," said Tata Power.