Former Aussie opener Warner does the star turn at Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Bengaluru

Former Australian opener David Warner was the stellar attraction at Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf’s Bengaluru edition at the Prestige Golfshire Club on March 22, walking away with the honours in the 0 to 14 handicap category of the tournament’s silver jubilee edition.

On a day the award-winning Golfshire course was presented at its best, the dashing Warner was the cynosure of all eyes as he outpointed the field. Away from the spotlight, Aussie found himself in, there was plenty of quality golf and close competition from the other entrants, made up of the who’s who of Bengaluru’s tech, business and administrative elite.

Talented amateur Keerthana Rajiv topped the ladies' tournament with a healthy 39-point haul, while Saif Mekhri finished runner-up behind Warner in the 0 to 14 handicap event. The 15 to 24 handicap section was won by Shashank Agarwal who tallied 36 points, just ahead of second-placed Gaurav Dev Burman (35 points).

In fact, both Mekhri and Dev Burman needed a back-nine countback to seal their runner-up positions, given the degree of competition in their respective categories.

There were as always several on-course prizes up for grabs as well. Nanda Kishore won the Royal Ranthambore closest to pin on hole 2, his tee shot ending up just five inches from the hole. Dr Kratish Bopanna bagged the Royal Ranthambore straightest drive on hole 12, his shot seven feet and an inch off the line while the Royal Ranthambore longest drive prize on hole 14 was won with a 292-yard effort from Arvind Kumar.

Darshan L. took the top spot in the IOCL longest drive on hole 4 with a 297-yard hit, Nilesh Jamburao was a foot and three inches away in the Bandhan Small Cap closest-to-pin competition on hole 6, Shekhar Narayanbhatta topped the Bandhan Large Cap longest drive on hole 11 with 260 yards against his name and Anupam Singhi was on the line in the Bandhan Mid Cap straightest drive on hole 16.

The Embassy closest to the pin on hole 15 prize went to Putturaj BN with his tee shot finishing 10 feet and 2 inches from the flag.

Former India fast bowler and Karnataka stalwart Dodda Ganesh was the chief guest and handed over prizes and trophies to the day’s champions and spot prize winners.

An increasingly popular feature of every Royal Ranthambore BT Golf event, a golf clinic was held amid merriment with spot prizes and certificates handed out to the participants. All in all, BT Golf Bengaluru underlined yet again the power of golf in fostering personal and professional partnerships on a well-prepared and hospitable course.

Results

Spot prizes

Royal Ranthambore closest to pin, hole 2: Nanda Kishore, 5 inches

IOCL longest drive, hole 4: Darshan L., 297 yards

Bandhan Small Cap closest to pin, hole 6: Nilesh Jamburao, 1 foot, 3 inches

Embassy closest to pin, hole 15: Putturaj B.N., 10 feet, 2 inches

Bandhan Large Cap longest drive, hole 11: Shekhar Narayanbhatta, 260 yards

Royal Ranthambore straightest drive, hole 12: Dr Kratish Bopanna, 7 feet, 1 inch

Royal Ranthambore longest drive, hole 14: Arvind Kumar 292 yards

Bandhan Mid Cap straightest drive, hole 16: Anupam Singhi, on the line

Tournament prizes