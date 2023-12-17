Handsome response to Chandigarh leg of Royal Ranthambore BT Golf

The drive and competitiveness that so symbolises the region was on full display at the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 fourth leg that was successfully conducted at the Panchkula Golf Club on Saturday, December 16 with a packed field, and in ideal golf weather.

Rabiya Gill, Ashok Sharma and Rahul Aggarwal topped the ladies, 0-14 men’s handicap and 15-24 men’s handicap categories respectively at the long and challenging Panchkula course that was laid out in perfect condition for participants at the exclusive, by-invitation only event.

Qatar Airways is co-powering the seven-city season that will run up to March 2024 with IndianOil XP 100 as the other co-presenting partner. Co-sponsors at Hyderabad included Bandhan Mutual Fund as investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as conglomerate partner, Da Milano as the bespoke partner, while Morris Garages are driving the events with Sheraton as hospitality partner.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

Lining up on Saturday morning were a good number of 18 and below handicappers, a reflection of both the keenness and quality of the TriCity’s golf standards. Entrants included Quatris chief executive Ajay Singla, India Swift MD and CEO Dr Gopal Munjal, Vee Ess Beverages director Mohanjit Singh Pooni, S.P.S. Ghai of Chandigarh Golf Club, Sanctus Global Formulations’ managing director V.K. Joshi, and Astra Agro Foods director Jaspreet Bakshi, a six-handicapper.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired corporate and celebrity golf events and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest amongst business barons, corporate honchos and celebrities.

Rabiya Gill emerged winner in the ladies category with a very solid haul of 37 points on what is a fairly long course while Ashok Sharma just edged out Subhash Goyal 38 points to 37 in the men’s 1 to 14 handicap section.

Competition in the men’s 15 to 24 handicap section was neck-and-neck and as Rahul Aggarwal needed a countback to edge out Amarjit Ahluwalia after both finished deal level on a very handsome 37 points in the Stableford points on double Peoria handicap system.

On-course prizes went to Manu Khosla in the closest to pin section (14 feet, 2 inches feet) on hole number 13, Himmat Sandhu (1 foot) for the straightest drive overall on hole 10, Dhruv

Kumar (285 yards) for the longest drive on hole 8, and Sant Dhiman (310 yards) on hole number 15.

A clinic was successfully held on the occasion with participants receiving valuable tips on various aspects of the game.

Results

Ladies winner: Rabia Gill (37 points)

Men’s 0 to 14 handicap: Ashok Sharma (38 points, winner), Subhash Goyal (37 points, runner-up)

Men’s 15 to 24 handicap: Rahul Aggarwal (37 points, winner on countback), Amarjit Ahluwalia (33 points, runner-up)

Closest to pin Hole number 13: Manu Khosla, 14 feet, 2 inches

Straightest drive Hole number 10: Himmat Sandhu, 1 foot

Longest drive Hole number 8: Dhruv Kumar, 285 yards

Longest drive Hole number 15: Sant Dhiman, 310 yards