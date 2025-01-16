Mumbai gears up for Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2024-2025 season second leg

The Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2024-25 silver jubilee season enters its second leg at Mumbai’s Willingdon Sports Club on Friday with corporate czars, movers and shakers from state and city governance, business high-flyers and a sizeable ladies field vying for several attractive prizes.

The seven-city silver jubilee season of BT Golf will run till March 2025 and is co-powered by IndianOil XP100, with Bandhan Mutual Fund as investment partner, Morris Garages driving the event, Sunteck as real estate partner and GMDC as associate partner.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into India’s most-desired corporate/celebrity golf event and Friday’s event has been a magnet for Mumbai’s movers and shakers. A field of close to a hundred golfers will tee it up in the hunt for one of the numerous prizes on offer and bragging rights amongst their playing partners and wider golf circles.

A quick look at the still-growing list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented at the Willingdon course, an oasis amidst the urban sprawl of Maximum City.

Teeing it up on Friday will be Tata Consulting Engineers MD and CEO Amit Sharma, UBS Securities India head Mihir Doshi, Devashish Das of Kotak Investment Advisors, S3K CMD S.K. Agrawal, Allcargo Logistics chairman S.K. Shetty, Ajay Chauhan of Parle Products, Bank of America’s Sudhir Jain, Navnit Group CEO John Wilcox, Marico Industries CMD Harsh Mariwala, and Akasa Air founder and CEO Vinay Dube.

Other corporate bigwigs include Rachit Modi of Lakshmi Board and Paper Mills, Ketan Desai of Grey Worldwide, HDFC Bank’s Sumit Yagnik, HSBC India MD Gaurav Sahgal, ICS Group chairman Deepak Premnarayen, Sudhir Patel of Essex Property and Investments, and Anandini Financial’s Rajbir Singh.

Several key city and state administrators are also in the field including MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, CIDCO joint MD Kailash Shinde, Navi Mumbai commissioner of police Milind Bharambe, and DGP Archana Tyagi of Maharashtra Police.

Format

Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Mumbai will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

11 AM - Registration & brunch

11:40 AM - Welcome & Briefing

11:45 AM- Photo Op with all the participants

11:50 AM - proceed to Tees

12 noon - Shotgun start

5 PM - Scorecard submission, cocktails and dinner

6:30 PM - Prize Distribution

Men – Blue Tees; Ladies – Red Tees

Strokeplay Prizes

0-14 Handicap – Winner and Runner Up

15-24 Handicap – Winner and Runner Up

Ladies – Winner

Spot Prizes (Overall)

Hole 1 – Radico Straightest Drive

Hole 6 – BANDHAN SMALL CAP Closest to Pin

Hole 7 – BANDHAN LARGE CAP Longest Drive

Hole 11 – BANDHAN MID CAP Straightest Drive

Hole 17 – Radico Longest Drive

Hole 18 – Radico Closest to Pin