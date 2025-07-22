Nerveless Scheffler coasts to his first Open Championship win as US golfers dominate

"Thanks to the fans for all the support. I know I wasn't the fan favourite today so I appreciate you guys coming out to support, overall it's been a great week," world number one Scottie Scheffler said winning the Open Championship at Northern Ireland’s Portrush on Sunday,

Scheffler’s victory by four shots over compatriot Harris English at Royal Portrush was the third win in a row by a US golfer at The Open and the fourth in five years after Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman and Xander Schauffele to lift the Claret Jug.

Advertisement

Scheffler followed rounds of 68, 64 and 67 with a closing 68 to total 17 under par 267 to keep the chasing pack at arm’s length through the final day on the Dunluce Links. English (67-70-68-66, 13 under 271) took second place and fellow-American Chris Gotterup (72-65-68-67), winner last week of the Scottish Open third on 12 under 272.

Only fellow Texan Bryson DeChambeau came close to matching Scheffler on Sunday after an opening 7 over par 78 destroyed his hopes. The two-time US Open winner shot a 64 on the final day, but he had started from too far behind to make a difference, though he did climb all the way into a share of tenth place.

"I knew at college he was going to be a good player, but not this good. He's setting a benchmark we all want to get to, Scottie's in a league of his own right now. He's incredible. He really is.

Advertisement

"I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon, and here's Scottie sort of taking that throne,” DeChambeau said.

Scheffler set out on Sunday leading by four shots and saw that grow to seven with two early birdies and some early struggles from his closest chasers, China’s Haotong Li, and Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose of England besides home favourite Rory McIlroy.

A double-bogey from the fairway bunker on hole eight was Scheffler’s only blip keeping up the relentless pressure on his pursuers. In the end in needed a tap-ip for par on the 72nd hole to seal his second major title of the year and a fourth in all.

Advertisement

McIlroy started six shots behind Scheffler and was unable to put any sort of a challenge together before finishing tied for seventh place on 10 under 274 alongside defending champion Schauffele and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

"I wish I had been closer to Scottie going into today and been able to make a real push," said McIlroy later. "But he's been on a different level all week and he's been on a different level for the last two years to the rest of us."

Scheffler only needs the US Open to complete a career Grand Slam and on Sunday became the first world number one to win the Open since Tiger Woods in 2006. He now has 17 career wins the Open was his fourth title of the year.

The result made the Texan the first during the modern era to win his first four majors by three or more strokes after the 2022 Masters (won by 3), teh 2024 Masters (won by 4), and the 2025 PGA Championship (won by 5). Sunday’s final total of 267 was also Scheffler’s personal-best 72-hole score in a major championship against the 270 he recorded at the 2020 PGA Championship where he finished in a tie for fourth place.