Paul Azinger to be honoured with PGA Tour’s Payne Stewart Award

Twelve-time PGA Tour winner Paul Azinger will be honoured with the Payne Stewart Award in recognition of his character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving on August 19 at the Payne Stewart Award Ceremony alongside the Tour Championship.

The is presented annually to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s values of character, charity and sportsmanship, the PGA Tour said in a statenent. The popular Stewart, an 11-time tour winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, was killed in an air crash 26 years ago during the week of the Tour Championship, in 1999.

“We are pleased to add Paul Azinger’s name to the long and illustrious list of those who have received the Payne Stewart Award presented by Southern Company,” Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was quoted as saying in the statement.

“If there is one person who knows all the positive traits that exemplified Payne Stewart, it’s his close friend, Paul. His values align with the character and charitable pursuits that Payne displayed throughout his career, and it’s only fitting that Paul be honored with this year’s award.”

Azinger, 65, has 12 Tour titles to his name including a memorable victory, at the 1993 PGA Championship. He and his wife, Toni, give back through the Azinger Family Compassion Centre in Florida. The Azingers have two children, Sarah Jean and Josie Lynn.

“To be named the recipient of this award, representing my dearest friend, is one of the proudest moments in my life,” said Azinger. “Payne displayed the ultimate character, sportsmanship and service to others throughout his career. He set the standard for how to represent the game of golf, so to be recognised for this award is truly humbling.”

In addition to a sculpture by Bob Pack, the Payne Stewart Award is accompanied by an annual $500,000 grant made possible by event sponsor Southern Company which is divided between several charities. Over the past year, the Azinger Family Compassion Centre for One More Child has distributed nearly $19 million worth of food, clothing, household items and other needed supplies, and supported over 190 nonprofit partners from the surrounding area.

Azinger was a member of four US Ryder Cup teams (1989, 1991, 1993 and 2002) and was captain in 2008 at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where he led the Americans to their first victory over the European team since 1999. His most famous tour victory came at the 1993 PGA Championship where he defeated Greg Norman on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Azinger is the 28th recipient of the award which has gone in the past to Byron Nelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer (2000), Justin Rose (2021), Bernhard Langer (2018), Ernie Els (2015), Sir Nick Faldo (2014), Tom Lehman (2010), Gary Player (2006), Tom Watson (2003) and others, the statement added.