Photo-finishes highlight the day at Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Kolkata 

Two of the three competitive divisions of Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf’s Kolkata leg needed second-nine countbacks to separate the winners from the runners-up at the historic Tollygunge Club on Saturday, February 8.

While Aashera Sethi topped the ladies competition with 37 points, Gaurav Ghosh and Dipak Barma only topped the 0 to 14 and 15 to 24 handicap sections based on a better performance over the final nine and six holes respectively. Sanjeev Mehra (0 to 14) and Saurav Chatterjee (15 to 24) finished level on points with Ghosh and Barma but had to take second place in the two events on countback.

A full field of hundred-odd golfers turned out for the silver jubilee edition of India’s longest-running corporate tournament in muggy weather but shrugged off the conditions to display some scintillating golf on the hoary fairways and greens of the much-loved Tolly course, which regularly hosts tournaments on the women’s and men’s professional tours.

The opening event of the Professional Golf Tour of India, the top men’s domestic pro tour, is scheduled within a few days at the same venue, which ensures participants at BT Golf Kolkata get the course in top competitive trim.

Speaking on the occasion, West Bengal transport minister Snehashish Chakraborty, chief guest on the day, made some telling points. “Preserving the environment is the biggest challenge facing humankind these days. In the name of development, the environment has paid a heavy price, nature has been affected in terms of water, vegetation and other aspects,” the minister said.

“Sustainable development is the way forward – keeping the bounties of nature in a way the following generations can benefit too. For this, sacrifices are needed from the present generation. This is nothing new, it is part of our culture and philosophy. The present must sacrifice for the future. So we must remember that alongside our creature comforts, we must keep and preserve the environment for future generations.

“The reason I mention all this is that society needs people to be well-rounded personalities, where sports and fitness go hand in hand with education, culture, and development. I am glad to be amongst so many of you today.”

In the spot prizes, Karn Bir Choudhary topped the Radico longest drive on hole 4 with a 326-yard effort, almost matched by Anant Bajoria (300 yards) for the IOCL longest drive on hole 10. Other winners on the day included Dinkar Maheshwari for the Bandhan Mid Cap straightest drive on hole 5, his ball ending just 10 inches off the line and Abhishek Sarda who almost holed his tee shot for the Radico closest to pin prize on hole 18:, the ball finishing just five inches from the pin.

Sreyon Chatterjee won the Bandhan Small Cap closest to pin on hole 6 with a reading of 11 feet, 6 inches, Pavan Ghai topped the Bandhan Large Cap longest drive on hole 9 with 285 yards, and Avinash Jhunjhunwala was just two inches off the white line in the Radico straightest drive competition on hole 14.

For those not involved in the actual tournament but keen to get a feel of the game, an entertaining and well-attended golf clinic was held, which has been growing in popularity since it was first introduced in the 2023-2024 edition of BT Golf.

Results