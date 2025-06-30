Reed ends wait for LIV Golf win in Dallas as Crushers complete title treble

It was double delight for two Texans on a challenging course in intense heat as the pair walked away with trophies on Sunday at LIV Golf Dallas presented by Aramco. Patrick Reed finally broke through in his 41st start with the individual crown while Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers demolished the field in the team event.

For Dallas resident DeChambeau and the Crushers that included birthday boy Anirban Lahiri it was a third consecutive tournament title and achieved with an 11-shot victory that matched the widest winning team margin this season.

It was also the eighth win for the team and a ninth overall including the 2023 team championship, making them the most successful unit in the league. They also took over the top spot from Legion XIII in the season-long teams point race.

Houston resident Reed achieved his first LIV Golf individual title and his first pro tournament of any kind in his native state of Texas and he 4Aces GC star needed to come through a four-man playoff to achieve his dream. His last win in Texas had come as a junior golfer.

“I don’t like hearing those numbers, that it took me 41 times just to win out here,” Reed said later. “It took too long, I felt like, but to check two things off and win for the first time on LIV and also doing it in my home state means a lot.”

The sub-theme at Dallas was the fifth and final slot for next month’s Open Championship in Ireland. Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia had started out as the front-runner for the exemption and achieved his goal with a gritty 2 under-par 70 on Sunday, edging out his nearest rivals including Fireballs teammate David Puig.

Although Garcia earned no points in Dallas, finishing tied for 25th at 3 over, he was the highest-placed LIV Golf player inside the top five after the season’s first nine events without an exemption behind Joaquin Niemann, DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Reed, who already have entry into the Open.

Garcia will make his 26th Open appearance and 102nd major championship start at Royal Portrush. “It's going to be my second time playing at Royal Portrush, and it's obviously nice,” Garcia said. “It's one of the goals that you have at the beginning of the year, to try to play as many majors as you can with the limitations that we have.

“I didn't help myself very much the last three months, but I'm glad that I got enough work done in the first third of the year, I guess, in the first part of the season. I'm excited about it, and hopefully I'll play well.”

Dallas turned out in record numbers for the three-day event, in part thanks to the unflagging efforts of DeChambeau, who duly noted the turnout. More than 50,000 fans were on site with Saturday’s attendance of more than 20,000 setting a new LIV Golf single-day record in the US.

“Dallas showed up, and this is what I expected. This is what I thought. This is what I thought was possible,” said the two-time US Open champion, who shot a final-round 68 to finish tied for ninth at 4 under on the individual leaderboard.

“Our team showed up. I’ve just got to say I’m super thankful to Dallas and super thankful for the team for playing as well as they did.”

Overnight leader Reed finished on 6 under to match Paul Casey (72), Louis Oosthuizen (68), and Junchiro Kozuma, tying the playoff for the largest in LIV Golf history, and itonly lasted one hole. Oosthuizen found the water off the tee, Casey landed in a the greenside bunker with his approach shot, and Kozuma missed the green.

Reed was the only one who had a birdie putt, thanks to his approach shot out of the fairway rough and needed one putt to seal the win. “I looked down at my putter – it’s actually my daughter’s putter, and it says Windsor-Wells all over it,” Reed said later.

“I looked down and I said, ‘Come on honey, we’ve got to make one.’ For that putt to go in – it meant a lot.”

The team victory also meant a lot to DeChambeau as the Crushers sent out a message to the rest of the teams. They started the day four shots off the lead held by the 4Aces but quickly took control with fast starts by DeChambeau and Lahiri, who each had early streaks of three straight birdies. And by the end, the margin was a whopping 11 strokes.