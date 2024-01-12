Singal, Khosla and Barde are winners at Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Pune

Deepa Singal, Sushant Khosla and Milind Barde emerged winners at the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 fifth leg that was successfully conducted at the spectacular Oxford Golf Resort on Friday.

While Deepa Singal topped the women’s event, Khosla won the men’s 0-14 handicap and Barde was the best in the 15-24 men’s handicap section at the challenging Oxford course that was laid out in perfect condition for participants at the exclusive, by-invitation only event.

Oxford Group chairman Anil Seolaker was the chief guest on the day and gave away the prizes. Speaking on the occasion, Seolaker said, “I rarely play too many tournaments but today was a great day to play, thanks to Business Today. It was a great event and has been on the calendar for a long time and we were hoping Business Today Golf comes to Pune.

“It has been played in four-five cities all the time but never Pune so I think we are now on the map for them. I hope Business Today comes to Pune more and more and come up with bigger events and tournaments in future. Pune is a city of the future and the location of many corporates and businesses, and will continue to grow. Next year, let’s make it big, real big.”

Qatar Airways is co-powering the seven-city season that will run up to March with IndianOil XP 100 as the other co-presenting partner. Co-sponsors at the event included Bandhan Mutual Fund as investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as conglomerate partner, Da Milano as the bespoke partner, while Morris Garages are driving the events with Sheraton as hospitality partner.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

With the golf season currently in top gear, the course was in top condition and ready to offer its best face to the Royal Ranthambore BT Golf field, The hill and valley track that opened in 2009 showed its best face to the hundred-odd participants on the day as reflected in the scores.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired corporate and celebrity golf events and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest amongst business barons, corporate honchos and celebrities.

Deepa Singa; topped the ladies category with a very solid haul of 37 points while Sushant Khosla and Milind Barde were convincing winners in the men’s 0 to 14 and 15 to 24 handicap categories respectively with 41 points each.

The runners-up in both categories, Pramod Kalia (0-14) and Raj Dutta (15-24) needed the countback to take second place after finishing tied on gross scores.

On-course prizes went to Anil Inderpal Seth in the Radico closest to pin competition (3 feet) on hole number 3, Mahesh Bhadgankar (1 foot) in the Radico straightest drive overall on hole 2, Rohan Seolaker (265 yards) for the Radico longest drive on hole 8, and Parav Karia, (252 yards) for the IOCL longest drive on hole number 16.

A clinic was successfully held on the occasion with a good number of enthusiastic first-time golfers receiving valuable tips on various aspects of the game at the driving range and at a fun putting contest that followed.

Results

Ladies: Deepa Singhal (winner) 37 points

Men’s handicap 0-14: 1. Sushant Khosla 41 points, 2. Pramod Kalia 39 points (on countback)

Men’s handicap 15-24: 1. Milind Barde 41 points, 2. Raj Dutta 38 points (on countback)

Radico straightest drive, hole 2: Mahesh Bhadgankar, 1 foot

Radico closest to pin, hole 3: Anil Inderpal Seth, 3 feet

Radico longest drive, hole 12: Rohan Seolaker, 265 yards

IOCL longest drive, hole 16: Parav Karia, 252 yards