Stage set for Genesis Scottish Open as quality field gathers at North Berwick

A goodly clutch of the PGA Tour’s top-ranked talent has descended on the Renaissance Club in North Berwick for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open, with the Open Championship coming up next at Royal Liverpool.

For the stars who are in Scotland, it is also good preparation for the Open and the links style Royal Liverpool course as Renaissance offers up a similar test.

In the field for the July 13 to 16 event are world numbers on, two and three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy respectively. They will be joined by a rejuvenated Rickie Fowler, surprise US Open winner Wyndham Clark and past champions Matt Fitzpatrick (2022) and Justin Rose (2013), both of England.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is at the $9 million PGA Tour-DP World (European) Tour co-sanctioned event as are Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas, the PGA Tour said.

From the international ranks the Genesis Scottish Open will see Norway’s Viktor Hovland, Irishman Shane Lowry, Adam Scott of Australia and local talent Robert MacIntyre in the fray.

“This is a massive event when you think about it,” said Billy Horschel of the US. “We want to compete against the best players and see where we stand with our games and what better place than to do it here at the Renaissance Club.”

The Scottish Open is now over 50 years old and for long was played at the parkland style Loch Lomond but the decision to shift it to a links course in 2011 was vindicated in 2013 when Phil Mickelson won it at the Castle Stuart course and then went on to lift the Claret Jug at The Open in Muirfield.

Next week’s Open will be hosted at the links style Royal Liverpool in Hoylake.

Min Woo Lee stunned the field in 2021 at the Renaissance Club and then went on to share 21st place at The Open a week later.

“That Scottish Open win was huge,” the young Australian said. “It meant a lot to my career and when I go back there and see my face up on the billboards with so many big names, it definitely makes an impression on me.”

The Renaissance Club will be hosting the Genesis Scottish Open for a fifth straight year.