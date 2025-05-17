Unfancied Vegas continues to lead PGA Championship field as event favourite Scheffler picks up pace

PGA Tour veteran Jhonattan Vegas continued to lead the 107th PGA Championship despite a less than impressive record at major championships, but the pressure is building behind him with world number one Scottie Scheffler just three strokes behind the Venezuelan after two completed rounds.

Vegas, the surprise day one leader, stayed atop the leaderboard at Quail Hollow, but he will rue a closing double bogey that saw him end the day on 8 under par 134 instead of 10 under 132.

The 40-year-old Venezuelan, who has never finished in the top 20 in 16 previous majors and missed the cut in 10 of them, is two strokes ahead on 8 under par 134 of a three-way tie for second place involving Matthieu Pavon (71-65) of France, England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (68-68) and Korea’s Si Woo Kim (72-64) on 6 under totals of 136.

Scheffler and Rory McIlroy entered the weekend rounds in very different positions, the American now in fifth place on 5 under 137 (69-68) alongside countryman Max Homa, while McIlroy made the cut right on the bubble at 1 over par 143 (74-69). Alongside the Masters champion was defending champion Xander Schauffele (72-71).

“I like the position I’m in going into the weekend,” said Scheffler, who has four top 10 finishes in his five PGA Championship appearances. “Obviously, I wish I was a little further up the leaderboard, but I think I’ve gotten a lot out of my game the last couple of days.”

Among those missing out on a chance to advance into the weekend rounds were Jordan Speith, who was looking to complete his career grand slam at Quail Hollow this year, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Cameron Smith and Patrick Reed.

Vegas, however, was focused on the job that lay ahead. "This is kind of what we put all those hours into. You put all those hours in to give yourself chances like this," Vegas said. "Unfortunately, I haven't been able to do it throughout my career, but like I said, you never know.

“You've got to keep the pedal down, keep your head down and keep working hard. You never know when things are going to turn your way. It's definitely been annoying. It's been very, very annoying, especially knowing I have the game to compete in these big events. I feel like my game is very complete, but I just haven't been able to put it all together in a major.

"I've been patient enough not to really get too down on myself for not playing well at majors. I've played good at The Players. I've played good at some good, big tournaments, but never a major, right?”

Not far behind the leader were the LIV Golf trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Neimann, but Max Homa of the US and Kim brought in the best rounds of the day – 7 under 64s – and

it was Korea, which stole the limelight with the day’s only hole-in-one that came on the longest par-3 on the course, the 252-yard sixth.

It was also the longest ace in major championship history and boosted the Korean into title contention, having sent him 58 places up the leaderboard. Homa was the day’s other big gainer, climbing 64 spots into a tie for fifth with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch.

With the cut falling at 1-over 143, 74 players will move into the weekend’s money rounds.