Bangalore amateur Anand maintains iron grip on PGTI Q School final lead

Bangalore amateur Aryan Roopa Anand continued to maintain his domination of the Tata Steel PGTI Qualifying School Final Stage 2023 field, holding on to his overnight six-shot lead at the Tollygunge Club golf course in Kolkata on Thursday.

The two-time national champion followed rounds of 64 and 63 with a third straight sub-par card of 69 to lead the event on 18 under par 192 on the par-70 Tolly course.

It gave the 21-year-old Anand, who is India’s leading amateur currently, a comfortable six-shot cushion over a mix of experienced professionals and promising amateurs who are in line to earn full status on the Professional Golf Tour of India.

Faridabad golfer Karan Pratap Singh (68-65-65) stayed in second place for a second day running on 12-under 198 after he too a 65, the day’s joint best score, on Thursday.

Anand, the outright leader since day one, consolidated his position at the top on Thursday with a bogey-free run that featured three birdies on the front nine and two on his way back to the clubhouse.

The 21-year-old, who has won five times as an amateur including the national championship twice, converted all three par-5s – the seventh, 10th and 13th holes – into birdies, leaving himself tap-ins on two of them with some quality approach shots.

Anand, who recently represented India at the Asia Pacific Amateur, and the British Amateur and Singapore Junior before that, said, “I was pretty solid today having missed just two fairways and three greens in regulation. It was a neat round as I didn’t have to work hard to save par anywhere.

“My lead after the first two rounds did take the pressure off but I still started afresh today treating it like a new day and didn’t take things for granted. I’ll have the same approach on the final day.”

Karan Pratap Singh, who was overnight tied second along with three others, broke away for sole possession of the second spot with an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey on the day.

Experienced Bangalore professional C. Muniyappa (68) held third place on nine-under 201.

At the end of round four on Friday, the top 34 finishers will earn their full cards for the 2023 PGTI season.