Naseem Shaikh, Benupani and Shinde win Business Today Mumbai tournament

Naseem Shaikh, D.S. Benupani, and Kailas Shinde won the ladies, 0 to 14 handicap, and 15 to 24 handicap categories of the Royal Ranthambore presents Business Today Golf 2022-23 edition at the Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai on Sunday.

With corporate Mumbai turning out in force for India’s most exclusive, by-invitation golf tournament, co-presented by Indian Oil Corporation and Qatar Airways, mobility partner MG Motor and tourism partner Rajasthan Tourism, the historic course was abuzz with activity on an unusually balmy day in the country’s finance and business capital.

N.C Shaina, national spokesperson of the BJP was on hand to give away the prizes and appreciated the performances of the winning golfers besides having a good word for the packed field that turned out for the exclusive event. “It’s always good to see people participating in any sport and I would like to congratulate not just the winners all those who came here today for participating in the true spirit of sport.”

Even though most in the field are familiar with the twists and turns of the Willingdon course, the multiple hazards scattered across the fairways and around the greens provided for a testing round made even more challenging by the rapid greens and pin positions.

A field of close to a hundred golfers teed off in the salubrious conditions and quickly warmed to the task of getting good scores on the card. Competition was intense as was evident in the scores recorded, and one category even needed a countback to decide on the final standings.

Women’s category winner Naseem Shaikh was elated with her performance on the day. “I was quite positive in the morning and did while not come with the intention of winning, I just wanted to play a

good round. I am happy I was able to do that. And really played a good round. But for two holes that I messed up I would have played under my handicap. But overall I am very happy with the way I played.”

Naseem is a repeat winner, having recently won at her home courest , the Blue Canyon in Phuket, Thailand and the the Laguna course also also in Phuket, besides the Tolly Open in Kolkata two weeks ago.

Said lower handicap runner-up Jalaj Kakkar, “I am actually the defending champion of the event when it was played the last time, the national final at the ITC Classic in Gurgaon where Mumbai won the team event.

“Really looking forward to seeing BT Golf making a comeback. It’s a great event, well organised. Its always good to meet new people and I have to congratulate the team that organised this event. Looking forward to coming back to win it next time it is held.”

An array of top names from the world of commerce, and governance seemed to revel in conditions perfect for golf.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired golf events for the next 22 years and its revival after a three-year break had sparked a flurry of interest.

The Willingdon course also presented a picture-perfect sight with beautifully-presented fairways and true greens besides providing participants with an excellent 19th hole selection of beverages and food.

Results:

0-14 Handicap: D.S. Benupani, 40 points (Winner), Jalaj Kakkar 38 points – on countback (Runner Up)

15-24 Handicap: Kailas Shinde 39 points (Winner), Atul Laul 38 points (Runner Up)

Ladies: Naseem Shaikh 33 points (Winner).

Closest to pin: Paras Shah, 4 feet, seven inches

Straightest drive: Mehul Johnson. one inch

Longest drive: Khushaal Thakeray, 295 yards.