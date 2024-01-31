Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII completes LIV Golf League roster for 2024 season

Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII will be the first team outside the inaugural 12 squads on the LIV Golf roster, it was announced on Tuesday. The two-time major winner and reigning Masters champion, will lead his squad out for the first time at the season-opening event on Friday at the El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mayakoba. Mexico.

The 13th LIV Golf team includes besides the world’s third ranked player in Rahm, world number 9 Tyrrel Hatton of England, International Series graduate and promotion event topper Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe and US amateur Caleb Surrat, who is ranked in the world’s top 10.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building,” said Rahm on livgolf.com. “As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.

“Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and of course my Ryder Cup teammate. Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game. And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day.

“I wanted to go down the warrior spirit mythology side for the team's name,” said Rahm. “The term loyalty is very important for me – I think it embodies the warrior spirit through its decisiveness and ready-for-battle mindset. During the Roman Empire, there was the iconic Legion XIII Gemina in Caesar’s army. They believed in the credo of faithful loyalty.

“The XIII portion of the name was appealing early in the process as it fit the structure of captain (X) and the three players in the lineup (III),” said Rahm. “Plus, we are the 13th team in the league. As for the logo, that was something I was also very passionate about. The soccer team I grew up following (Athletic Bilbao) is called the Lions. It’s just a fierce animal that everybody respects and fears at the same time.”

“The introduction of Legion XIII is a testament to LIV Golf’s continued growth as our league builds for the long-term,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman on the website. “Jon Rahm is one of the top competitors in the world and his team will make an immediate impact on the league both on and off the golf course.

“I’m thrilled to welcome his new teammates, Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and young gun Caleb Surratt, along with LIV Golf Promotions standout Kieran Vincent, who will undoubtedly be great additions to the league. This is another exciting moment in the natural evolution of LIV Golf and the future for the sport.”

Legion XIII in brief

Jon Rahm: The burly Spaniard has 20 career wins including the 2023 Masters, the 2021 US Open, and the DP World Tour Championship three times (2017, 2019, 2022). He has been a member of Europe’s Ryder Cup in three consecutive events, helping lead Team Europe to victory in 2018 and 2023. Last year, Rahm won four times while also finishing tied for second in the 151st Open Championship and tied for fifth in the DP World Tour Championship.

Tyrrel Hatton: The charismatic Englishman has been a Ryder Cup regular in its last three editions and played a crucial role in reclaiming the cup in 2023 at Rome where he took 3.5 out of 4 points. A six-time winner on the DP World Tour, Hatton has won four Rolex Series titles, including the flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Hatton is ranked in the world’s top 10 and claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in 2020 at The Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter, to link up with Jon Rahm and Legion XIII, and to get started this week in Mexico,” said Hatton.

Caleb Surrat: The University of Tennessee player is one of the top amateur golfers in the world and turns pro on Friday. Surratt won three of a possible four points in his 2023 Walker Cup debut and enjoyed an illustrious college career, becoming the first University of Tennessee player to receive first-team All-America honours while also winning the 2023 SEC Championship individual title – the first freshman to do so since Justin Thomas in 2012.

“The opportunity to turn pro and be a part of Jon Rahm’s team is truly a special opportunity that is a great fit for me. I’m excited about the chance to compete and begin my professional career here in Mayakoba,” said Surratt.

Keiran Vincent: The pony-tailed Zimbabwean excelled at LIV Golf Promotions, the league’s inaugural three-day showdown at Abu Dhabi in December 2023, to secure one of the three qualifying spots available at the tournament. Vincent turned pro in 2022 and played collegiate golf at Liberty University. He joins his brother, Scott (Iron Heads GC), as the only brother duo in the league.