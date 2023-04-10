Koepka holds on to overnight lead as rain plays havoc with Masters schedule

Brooks Koepka kept his foot on the pedal on a rain-ruined third day of the 87th Masters, taking a four-shot lead into the clubhouse at the Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, with Jon Rahm continuing to stay on his heels.

With 47 players first needing to complete their second rounds, play started late and barring a short dry spell, the weather was always going to have a say in proceedings and duly did so. Though there were no storms in the vicinity, so much rain fell on Augusta National that the greens started to come under water, leading to a second suspension of proceedings.

That leaves the lead group of Koepka, Rahm and US Amateur champion Sam Bennett needing to play 30 holes on Sunday, first to complete round three (12 to go) before the final 18 holes. Play will resume on Sunday at 8.30 am and the final round with the field split between the first and tenth tees is expected to begin around noon.

In taking his lead to four shots on 13-under par from 42 completed holes, Koepka had one birdie in round three and just one bogey in total, while Rahm (9-under) had dropped one shot before the rain came sheeting down.

Only 11 of the 54 players left after two rounds, had gained some ground including Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler.

Earlier, five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods made the cut on the line that came on three-over par 147. It helped Tiger equal the record set by Gary Player, and he was joined by Fred Couples, who at 63 is the oldest player to make it to the weekend in Masters history.

Woods though for the first time in 25 Masters appearances made back-to-back double bogeys on holes 16 and 17. Whether he resumes on Sunday is in doubt for he clearly was in severe discomfort.

Sunday’s forecast promises brighter and drier conditions and with defending champion Scottie Scheffler well off the pace, will see a new champion crowned and in line for a bigger prize cheque as the ANGC has announced an enhanced purse of $18 million that guarantees the 2023 champion $3.23 million.

Suspensions of play: The second round was suspended on Friday at 3:07 pm due to inclement weather conditions and resumed at 3:28 pm, ending a delay of 21 minutes. The round was suspended for a second time due to inclement weather conditions at 4:22 pm and did not resume on Friday (with 39 players left to complete the round).