McIlroy readies for The Open with Genesis Scottish Open title

Rory McIlroy competed a sweep of national titles, adding the Scottish Open to his previous collection that include the Open (2014) and the Irish Open (2016) with a birdie-birdie finish at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick on Sunday

Trailing Scotland’s Robert Macintyre by a shot after 16 holes, McIlroy produced two stunning tee shots to birdie the final two holes and seal a with that will put him in good heart going into this week’s Open championship at Royal Liverpool in England.

McIlroy incidentally won his first of four majors, The 2014 Open, at the same venue it is being held this year.

“I’ve had a few close calls recently so to get over the line and get this bit of confidence going into next week and the rest of the season is huge,” McIlroy said of his historic 16th DP World (European) Tour and 24th PGA Tour win.

The Northern Irishman posted a final round of 68 to pip local hero Macintyre in the co-sanctioned $9 million PGA Tour and DP World Tour tournament with a winning total of 15-under 265. Macintyre had earlier posted a superb 64 that had him in the lead till the very last.

“Really proud. That was such a tough day, so tough, especially the back nine. I bogeyed my last two holes on the front nine to go to 2-over and I saw Tyrrell (Hatton) was making a run. Obviously, Bob (Macintyre) was making a run as well and had an unbelievable finish,” McIlroy would say later.

“To play that back nine 4-under par to win the tournament, yeah, really proud of how I just stuck in there. Hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off with a really nice putt there (on 18).

“It feels incredible. It's been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tons of chances, and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week (The Open) as well,” said McIlroy, who rises to world no. 2 from third after the win.

Further down the order, Korea’s Byeong Hun An finished an impressive tied third to earn a prized spot at The Open Championship, the year’s final major, next week along with Sweden’s David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark.

The 31-year-old An, who was the first round leader, ground out an even par 70 on a wind-swept final round at Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick to finish five strokes off McIlroy’s total.

Another Korean, Joohyung Kim, started the day one back of third round leader McIlroy and briefly held the lead on the front nine before he closed with a disappointing 73 and finished in a share of sixth place. It was his second top-10 in Scotland following a solo third last year.

For An, a third top-10 of the season in the home of golf meant re-routing his journey to Royal Liverpool for The Open, and also organising his laundry to be ready for next week.

“As soon as I get back, I have to do my laundry and get ready,” smiled An. “At least I have a lot of warm clothes.”

“The Open wasn't on my schedule but after the last couple days, all I tried to do is play a little better. Struggled a little bit off the tee, tee-to-green the last couple weeks but I'm glad to see that tee-to-green was great this week I feel like my swing was back on track. It was a little off the past couple weeks but it's good to see my swing is back on track. Yeah, this is a bonus, extra week, so hopefully I can make the best out of it.”

An, who has won once on the DP World Tour traded four birdies against as many bogeys under tough conditions. It will also be his ninth appearance at The Open and a second trip to Royal Liverpool where he finished T26 in 2014, the year McIlroy was victorious for one of his four career majors.

“That (2014) was my first time at The Open as a pro. I remember the place. It's a great golf course. That was my first major cut I think that I made. So I'm looking forward to it and hopefully can have a little better finish this year,” said An.

“This was good preparation. The Open wasn't in my mind but after all of this, it was good preparation playing the links course the week before and the jet-lag everything and, and going to FedEx, I guess I've been playing decent golf this year. Hopefully I can keep this up and play a little better.”