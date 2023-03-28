Sheena Rawla, Ghai and Barman are tops at Royal Ranthambore prsents BT Golf Kolkata

Sheena Rawla, Pawan Ghai and Partha Barman won the Ladies, 0 to 14 handicap and 15 to 24 handicap categories at the Royal Ranthambore presents BT Golf Kolkata tournament, the fifth and final one of the 2022-23 series at the historic Tollygunge Club on Saturday.

The coveted event was co-powered by Qatar Airways and Indian Oil XP 100 with Morris Garages as mobility partner, and Rajasthan Tourism as tourism partner.

Sheena tallied 30 points in the ladies section while Ghai and Barman totalled 36 and 37 points to top the Men’s 0 to 14 handicap and 15 to 24 handicap sections respectively surviving tough challenges in the process.

West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Shashi Panja was the day’s chief guest and was amongst those who gave away the various prizes.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Panja pointed out, “I can say with complete conviction that the Tollygunge Club, or the Tolly as we all know it, is one of the best and most exquisite golf courses in all of India. And West Bengal’s turf is as smooth as the grass at the Tolly so I would say to the participants, do some back to this state of opportunity.

“P.G. Wodehouse said, ‘play golf with a man’ – with all emphasis on gender neutrality here – ‘to know his character’. We in West Bengal invite you all to do the same. And I must say BT Golf put up a most impressive show here today.”

Amongst the winners of the individual prizes were Harmandar Singh Bindra (straightest drive), Satbinder Singh (closest to pin) and Jayanta Gohain (longest drive).

Results

Closest to pin (overall): Satbinder Singh, 6 feet, five inches.

Straightest drive (overall): Harmandar Singh Bindra, half an inch from the line.

Longest driver (overall): Jayanta Gohain, 261 yards.

15 to 24 handicap: Winner – Partha Barman, 37 points; Runner-up – Saket Singhal 36 points.

0-14 handicap: Winner – Pawan Ghai 36 points; Runner-up – Jayanta Gohain, 34 points.

Ladies: Winner – Sheena Rawla, 30 points.