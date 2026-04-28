Bengal Phase 2 Showdown: BJP Targets TMC Heartland, Mamata Faces Key Battle

After a strong turnout in Phase 1, the West Bengal elections move into a far more decisive stretch with Phase 2, where 142 seats across seven politically crucial districts go to the polls. This round spans Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman — regions that together form the core of the Trinamool Congress’s political dominance. In 2021, Mamata Banerjee’s party delivered a near sweep here, winning 123 of these 142 seats, underlining the scale of its control across Bengal’s urban and semi-urban belt. However, this time the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to change that narrative, focusing its campaign on making inroads into this very stronghold and significantly improving its past performance. The contest is not just political but also symbolic, with Mamata Banerjee facing a key test in Bhabanipur, alongside several senior ministers defending crucial constituencies. While the geography remains unchanged, the political mood may not be the same. With high stakes, intense campaigning and a direct battle for Bengal’s heartland, Phase 2 could prove pivotal in shaping the overall outcome of the election. The big question now — can the TMC hold its fortress, or will the BJP finally find a breakthrough?