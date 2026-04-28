'Not a finding of guilt': Anil Ambani family responds after ED attaches fresh assets

The Anil Ambani family issued a clarification on Tuesday after the Enforcement Directorate attached fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore in an ongoing money laundering probe involving companies of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

In a statement referring to the provisional attachment order, the family said the Usha Kiran property is a legacy family asset acquired 41 years ago, while the Khandala property is also a legacy family asset acquired more than four decades ago.

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It further said MICA is an AICTE-recognised charitable educational institution that has operated independently since 1991.

The family also said the shareholding of Risee Infinity Pvt Ltd in Reliance Infrastructure Limited has been publicly disclosed on stock exchanges since 2021.

"A provisional attachment is not a finding of guilt," the statement said, adding that the affected parties "will respond on the record before the Adjudicating Authority within the time prescribed by law."

The ED attached properties belonging to Reliance Communications and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

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The assets include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill property in Maharashtra, land parcels in Sanand near Ahmedabad, and 7.71 crore shares of Reliance Infrastructure, among others.

The total value of properties attached in cases linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at Rs 19,344 crore.

The group is under investigation by the ED over allegations of bank fraud and diversion of funds. The family said it would present its response before the competent authority under the legal process.

(With inputs from PTI)