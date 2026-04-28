Looking for a job? Hawkins is hiring fresh graduates, offers salary up to Rs 14 lakh

Kitchen appliances maker Hawkins has launched a recruitment drive for management trainees. It is offering salaries ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum during training and Rs 7 lakh to Rs 14 lakh per annum after confirmation.

In an advertisement, the company said it is hiring for roles in sales and marketing, technical and research, human resources and administration, accounts and audit, and IT and systems.

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Founded in 1959, Hawkins described itself as a professionally managed public limited company. It said its sales for the January-December 2025 period stood at Rs 1,194 crore, while profit after tax was Rs 126 crore.

The company said it remains a leader in India's pressure cooker market and has diversified into cookware. It has also entered the kitchen electrical products and gas stoves.

Hawkins has offices in Mumbai at Cuffe Parade and Mahim, and factories in Thane near Mumbai, Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Sathariya in Uttar Pradesh.

The company said its management training programme runs for 18 months. Trainees who complete the programme successfully are confirmed with an increase in salary and benefits.

"Hawkins has a well-established Management Training Program of 18 months, which will expose the Trainee to various aspects of the function, including working on real-life projects," the company said.

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"Trainees who successfully complete the training are confirmed with an appropriate increase in salary and benefits," it added.

Fresh graduates are eligible to apply, while candidates with relevant experience or from reputed institutes may start at higher levels, according to the advertisement.

Hawkins also announced summer assignments on real business projects, with a stipend of up to Rs 25,000 per month.

Interested candidates can apply through the company's jobs portal - www.hawkins.in/jobs, where detailed instructions have been provided.

