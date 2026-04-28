Recalled product relaunch boosts Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Q1 sales; net profit jumps 36%

The relaunch of previously recalled products helped Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Limited report a 15.5% increase in domestic sales in the first quarter of FY26, as the company posted a 33% rise in revenue and a 36% jump in net profit.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹229.2 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) rose to ₹67.8 crore, compared with the year-ago period. Export sales increased 144% on a low base during the quarter, the company said.

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The company had earlier announced the relaunch of products such as DePURA 60K and Combiflam Suspension, which were voluntarily recalled last year.

Sanofi said its domestic business outpaced the market during the quarter, delivering both market share gains and volume growth. Exports also made a meaningful contribution to overall performance.

Commenting on the results, Himanshu Bakshi said, “Our performance this quarter reflects consistent and disciplined execution across our key markets. The domestic business outpaced the market, delivering both market share gains and volume growth, while exports made a meaningful contribution to overall results.”

He added, “Guided by science and driven by purpose, we remain committed to simplifying self-care and making it more accessible and effective for consumers.”

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Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India became an independent entity following its demerger from Sanofi India Limited in June 2024. The company operates in the consumer healthcare segment with brands including Allegra, DePURA, Avil, and Combiflam.