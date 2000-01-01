Rs 7.8 lakh crore tax revenues stuck in disputes

News
Some of these disputes date back to over 10 years, but a bulk of the amount stuck is from recent years. Of the Rs 7.8 lakh crore, disputes involving Rs 7 lakh crore are less than five years old.
At the end of December 2017, the deficit was 113.6 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE).
Budget 2019: Govt may increase Rs 500 per month cash support scheme to farmers in future, says Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley slams Congress President Rahul Gandhi for ridiculing the scheme announced in the Interim Budget for 2019-20 by equating it to Rs 17 a day dole.
"With this budget, growth is likely to improve further and meeting 7.5 per cent real GDP target," says Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce.
Nomura estimated these tax benefits to the middle income class leading to a benefit of Rs 18,500 crore i.e. 0.1 per cent of GDP.
UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the allocated money is based on the authority's requirements and is enough to fund its operations in the next fiscal.
Budget 2019: Jaitley hints he won't be back in India to reply to Interim Budget debate in Parliament
Arun Jaitley missed presenting the sixth and final budget of the Narendra Modi government's present term as he had to fly to the US due to ill health.
Budget 2019: BJP thought about women, farmers, banking system; Congress took country for a ride, says Piyush Goyal
Though many people are calling an election Budget, the Finance Minister believes it takes care of every sector of the economy.
Interest from bank and post office deposits earned up to Rs 10,000 during a financial year was tax exempt. This limit has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000
- JK Tyre appoints Sanjeev Aggarwal as chief financial officer
- Pearls investor? Here's all you need to know to file refund claim
- RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: 1.30 lakh vacancies advertised; check details
- Demon then, Angel now! Govt widens tax net, expands the ambit of startup definition
- Amul is in safe hands; we don't want migratory talent, says company MD R S Sodhi
- Redmi Note 7 with in-display fingerprint scanner, 48MP camera to launch on February 28
- Vivo V15 Pro with in-display fingerprint scanner, pop up selfie camera to launch tomorrow
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts from today, get discounts on Redmi Note 6 Pro, Galaxy S8, Poco F1
- OnePlus 7 image leaked: Check out notch-less design, release date, expected price
- TikTok to hire chief nodal officer in India amid calls for ban over 'inappropriate' content