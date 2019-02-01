Budget 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch; here's everything you need to know

In a few hours, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is all set to present the Interim Budget 2019-20 in Parliament. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Raajnath Singh have arrived in the Parliament. Following the cabinet meeting, FM Goyal will present the Interim Budget.

This will be the last budget under the Narendra Modi government before the General Elections due in April-May.

The printed copies of Budget 2019-20 being security checked in Parliament premises.

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has been Modi government's mantraand it will reflect in the Union Budget, says Union Minister of ParliamentaryAffairs Narendra Singh Tomar.

As Modi Govt is set to anounce its last budget before the General Election, here's a comparison between PM Modi and Manmohan, who manged Indian economy better.

FM Goyal has arrived at the Parliament with the Budget briefcase. Goyal called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bavan before the presentation of Budget 2019.

Expectations:

Tax sops can be expected for the realty sector.

Homebuyers likely to get relief in Budget 2019.

Basic exemption limit may be raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh for those aged 60 years or more.

Railway minister Manoj Sinha hopes that govt will do more investments to upgrade Indian railways as it has been doing in the past.

Just like last five budgets, this budget will also be dedicated to farmers, said Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh

FM Piyush Goyal will deliver the speech at 11 am in the Parliament.

The Budget Session will continue till February 13, 2019 in which Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have total 10 sittings and the Question Hour will be held from February 4 to 8 and on February 8, discussion on private member's bill will take place.

Along with union budget, FM Goyal will also be announcing the Railway Budget. On September 21, 2016, Modi government ended the 92-year-old practice of presenting Railway and Union Budget separately and approved the merger of both the Budgets. Till 2016, the Railway Budget was presented a few days before the Union Budget.

An Interim Budget comes into existence only when the central govt does not have the time to present full-budget. Traditionally, a year in which general elections are scheduled, the outgoing government presents the Interim Budget. The Interim Budget is very much similar to regular budget as the central government presents a full financial statement-its expenditure, receipts and projections for the fiscal year. However, the task of framing the full-budget is left to the incoming government following the elections.

