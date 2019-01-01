Economy in number

BT Special
Rs 7.8 lakh crore tax revenues stuck in disputes

Some of these disputes date back to over 10 years, but a bulk of the amount stuck is from recent years. Of the Rs 7.8 lakh crore, disputes involving Rs 7 lakh crore are less than five years old.

Education and skilling opportunities in the interim budget

The interim budget announces various measures like interest subvention on loans to small businesses and village industries; The proposal to transform one lakh villages into digital villages over the next 5 years is expected to generate jobs.

Budget 2019: Key hits and misses in taxation

The salaried class has an additional reason to cheer as the limit of standard deduction, which was re-introduced last year, has been enhanced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Fiscal deficit touches 112% of FY19 budget target at Rs 6.24 lakh crore during April-December

At the end of December 2017, the deficit was 113.6 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE).

Budget 2019: Govt cuts allocation to UIDAI for 2019-20 to Rs 1,227 crore

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that the allocated money is based on the authority's requirements and is enough to fund its operations in the next fiscal.

How the govt prepares the Budget

Here are some fun facts about the budget you may not know
10 Budget terms you should know
Top Quotes

P Chidambaram, Former Finance Minister

My one line comment on the budget is that it is not a vote on account but an account for votes. The big takeaway is that the present government has further weakened fiscal stability. For the second year in succession, the government has missed the fiscal deficit target. The revised estimate shows a slippage from 3.3 per cent to 3.4 per cent.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII

The Budget for 2019-20 touched the right notes for stimulating demand and growth in the economy. By strongly addressing the major consuming sections of society such as farmers, the middle class and unorganised sector workers, it aims to stabilise incomes and reduce risks for vulnerable people

Arun Jaitley, Former Finance Minister

The Interim Budget presented by Shri Piyush Goyal today marks a high point in the policy directions that the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given to this nation.The Budget is unquestionably pro-growth, fiscally prudent, pro-farmer, pro-poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian middle class.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group

I was bracing for a populist, profligate budget driven by 'election panic.' I'm just grateful that the reliefs to the key middle class and farmer segments were delivered in a measured way without risking bankruptcy of the economy. This was a controlled, pump-priming exercise.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet

This has been a fabulous budget and I compliment my good friend and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal for a fantastic job. The FM has managed to do something for a large cross section of society - the middle class, the farmers, workers in the unorganised sector. At the same time, he has ensured that fiscal deficit remains at 3.4%. This is a people's budget that will help the economy and also lays down a vision for the next 10 years. This could well be a game changer budget in this election year.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group

India's middle class, small traders and farmers are the lifelines of its economic growth. By catering to these ambitions Budget 2019 infuses hopes for millions of dreams.

Sanjiv Puri, Managing Director, ITC

The interim Budget proposals should augur well for the Indian economy by providing a growth impetus through a boost in consumption as well as an inclusive framework designed to benefit agri and rural communities, unorganised sector workers as well the middle class.

Arun M. Kumar, Chairman and CEO, KPMG in India

The increase in allocation for agriculture and rural sectors stands out. It aims at stimulating consumption by reducing the burden on the middle-class. The budget aims to expand the formal economy; the 2% interest subvention scheme for GST-registered MSMEs is likely to encourage more firms to be covered by GST. The extension of affordable housing benefits should create new momentum in real estate activity in the country.

Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO, Marico

A host of measures by the government to boost the agrarian economy through minimum support price and increased investment in the farmer scheme is a welcome move as it will benefit small and marginal farmers. Simplified tax assessment processes coupled with the increase in tax exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for individual tax payers, will not only reduce the tax burden on the middle class citizens but also increase the tax payer base in India.

Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director, Whirlpool India

The budget is a forward-looking one and is expected to increase liquidity in the hands of the consumer. Along with the recent reduction in GST on appliances, this anticipated increase in consumer spending can be a catalyst for higher demand in our sector.

Manish Sinha, Managing Director, Dun and Bradstreet

The budget has given more sweeteners than expected. Targeted towards the marginalised farmers, rural economy, workers in the unorganised sector, MSMEs, and low income earning population, this budget has addressed the bulk of the population which are most impacted by any turmoil in the economy. We believe that this will help in alleviating some of the stress in the rural sector, have a positive impact on consumption and kick-start the investment cycle.

Over The Years

2018
Union Budget
2017
Union Budget
2016
Railway Budget
Union Budget
2015
Railway Budget
Union Budget
2014
Railway Budget
Union Budget
2013
Railway Budget
Union Budget
2012
Railway Budget
Union Budget
2011
Railway Budget
Union Budget
2010
Railway Budget
Union Budget

Budget allocation for agri sector in 15 years
What the social sector got in past 15 yrs
Budget quotes that left us impressed
What has changed for Indian defence
Key initiatives in NDA Budgets so far
What became cheaper and expensive
Tax policy initiatives in the last 15 years
