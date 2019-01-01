Economy in number

Manish Sinha, Managing Director, Dun and Bradstreet

The budget has given more sweeteners than expected. Targeted towards the marginalised farmers, rural economy, workers in the unorganised sector, MSMEs, and low income earning population, this budget has addressed the bulk of the population which are most impacted by any turmoil in the economy. We believe that this will help in alleviating some of the stress in the rural sector, have a positive impact on consumption and kick-start the investment cycle.