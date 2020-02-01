Krishi UDAN, Kisan Rail: All you need to know

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech spoke at length about the agricultural sector and pushed for the doubling of farmers' income. In a boost to farmers' welfare, the minister announced the Krishi UDAN and Kisan Rail.

Krishi UDAN

Krishi UDAN will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation for international and national routes. It would aim to improve value realisation, especially in Northeastern and tribal districts, said the Finance Minister in her Budget 2020 speech. It would also make farmers competitive and augment income, said the minister.

Kisan Rail

The finance minister also stated that the Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through Public Private Partnership (PPP). The Kisan Rail would ensure that perishable goods are transported quickly.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also said that the Modi government is aiming to double the income of farmers by 2022. She added that the agriculture sector needs copious investments and that the government has insured 6.11 crore farmers under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

In her Budget 2020 speech, FM Sitharaman said that the government has proposed comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts.

The finance minister also announced an allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector, and proposed to spend Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21. The minister says the govt will spend Rs 3.6 lakh crore on piped-water supply to households. She also announced Rs 12,300 crore for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21.

