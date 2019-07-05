Union Budget 2019: What's expensive and what's cheaper?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first Budget today. The minister made some significant announcements, including the sops for MSMEs, pension benefits for retail traders, plans to increase FDI in aviation and media, deduction on interest paid on electric vehicle loans and a proposal to issue Aadhaar cards to NRIs with Indian passports.
She also spoke at length about Indian transportation and student programmes. Sitharaman also announced a string of import duty hikes and exemptions resulting in an alteration in prices of multiple goods.
Here's a look at what has become more expensive and what has become cheaper:
Expensive
Gold, silver, platinum
Petrol, diesel
Cigarettes, smoking tobacco, snuff
Marble slabs
Cashew kernels
Palm stearin and other oils having 20% or more fatty acid
Floor cover of plastics, wall or ceiling coverings of plastics
Articles of plastic
Uncoated, lightweight paper
Printed books and manuals
Ceramic roofing tiles and ceramic flags and paving, hearth or wall tiles
Stainless steel products
Base metal fittings, mountings and similar articles suitable for furniture, doors, staircases, windows, blinds, hinge for auto mobiles
Indoor and outdoor unit of split system air conditioner
Charger and power adapter of CCTV camera, IP camera and DVR / NVR; Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and Network Video Recorder (NVR); CCTV camera and IP camera
Loudspeaker
Optical fibres, optical fibre bundles and cables
Auto parts
Cheaper
Wool fibre, wool tops
Defence equipments
Certain medical devices
Cellular mobile phone parts including camera module, charger, adapter, lithium ion cell, as well as display module, set top box, compact camera module
Electric vehicle parts
All goods required for setting up of nuclear power plant
Hides, skins, leather, tanned and untanned of all sorts
