Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Canara Bank social media handle on X hacked

Feedback

So far, Canara Bank has not taken any action in response to the attack.

Canara Bank is yet to respond Canara Bank is yet to respond

The social media handle of Canara Bank on X platform was hacked on July 22. The hacker changed the handle's username to 'ethèr.fi', alarming users and banking authorities. So far, Canara Bank has not taken any action in response.

A few days ago, Axis Bank experienced a similar cyber attack. During the incident, Axis Bank's support handle on platform X was hacked, leading to unauthorized posts related to cryptocurrency. Axis Bank has initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the extent of the breach and mitigate if its customers and operations have been under any potential risks.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Jun 23, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
