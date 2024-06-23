Canara Bank social media handle on X hacked

The social media handle of Canara Bank on X platform was hacked on July 22. The hacker changed the handle's username to 'ethèr.fi', alarming users and banking authorities. So far, Canara Bank has not taken any action in response.

A few days ago, Axis Bank experienced a similar cyber attack. During the incident, Axis Bank's support handle on platform X was hacked, leading to unauthorized posts related to cryptocurrency. Axis Bank has initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the extent of the breach and mitigate if its customers and operations have been under any potential risks.

(More details awaited)