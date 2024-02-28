Burger Singh's website compromised in cyber attack by Pakistani hackers

Burger Singh, an Indian fast-food chain, experienced a cyberattack on February 27, conducted by a Pakistani hacking group named Team Insane PK, as per the company's recent revelation.

The hackers not only infiltrated but also redesigned the company's website, leaving behind a digital graffiti wall, the company wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The group, known for its previous digital activities with Delhi and Mumbai Police, showed special interest in Burger Singh's online domain following a promotional blunder by the company involving a politically charged promo code 'FPAK20', the company said in a quirky and candid post.

“The backstory to this cyber saga? Well, it turns out, a cheeky promo code we once thought was a good idea (“Fpak20,” ring any bells?) landed better than we expected . In retrospect, offering discounts with geopolitical flair is a gift that keeps giving,” Burger Singh wrote in the post.

Instead of erasing the digital graffiti immediately, Burger Singh decided to keep it for a day, treating it as an 'open mic night for hackers'.

According to Burger Singh, this strategy is a means of highlighting the diverse sources of inspiration that can lead to unique ideas. The burger joint is optimistic about overcoming this temporary setback, assuring customers that the digital disruption is just a fleeting challenge.

"As for our feelings towards the hackers, let’s just say we’re not losing sleep over it. We’re too busy dreaming up the next big thing that’ll make Burger Singh more legendary than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course). Our focus? Moving forward, burgers in hand, always," it added.

In a playful note, Burger Singh hinted at focusing on creating the next big thing and reassured its patrons with the message: 'Keep calm and carry on. Our digital hiccup is just that - a hiccup. Our journey is filled with more ups than downs, more burgers than breaches, and certainly, more laughs than worries.'

