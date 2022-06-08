Schneider to help accelerate digitalisation of Indian businesses, says senior exec

As industrial automation gathers momentum post-pandemic, global energy solutions provider Schneider Electric will ramp up marketing of solutions that help a larger number of Indian businesses to digitalise, a senior company executive has said.

“We are committed to building a sustainable and resilient future for India by accelerating and facilitating digitalisation… Schneider Electric India is focused on i4i – India for India – and i4g – India for the Globe – strategies,” the company’s global executive vice president for industrial automation, Barbara Frei, told Business Today during a call.

Some of the main segments that the company is presently targeting for industrial automation include F&B, water and wastewater management, power utilities, gas, mining & minerals, healthcare, energy, urban rail transit (metro rail) and airports, and chemicals & fertilisers.

“To ensure that digitalisation projects are implemented on time and within budgets, we work with a dense network of local partners. It is very important for us to educate and train these partners, such as system integrators in the use of our technologies,” informed Frei. The training of partners is done to combine future-proof technologies with local expertise to make digitalisation more accessible.

“In this manner, they can support and accompany Indian companies in successfully implementing internet of things (IoT) technologies and benefiting from the resulting entrepreneurial opportunities,” she added.

Frei spoke about how their technology has helped the Tamil Nadu state government-owned Aavin Dairy improve operational efficiency as well as enhance reliability and quality in milk processing.

“EcoStruxure Process Expert by Schneider Electric, helped improve asset management and energy efficiency for the dairy plant, further increasing processing capacity from 0.2 to 0.3 million litres per day and with the capacity to reach 0.5 million litres,” said Frei. The EcoStruxure Process Expert solution has improved operational efficiency, with all the data being monitored, visualised and turned into actionable insights.

In addition, the company has also started tapping India’s humongous micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment by providing solutions for improved efficiency and process optimisation through digitalisation. At over 6.3 units, India’s MSME sector is the second largest in the world after China.

Following the 2020 merger of the L&T Electrical & Automation division into Schneider Electric, India has become one of the four global hubs – the other three being the US, China and Europe – for technology, innovation and manufacturing for the company. Almost 50 per cent of Schneider Electric India's manufactured products are exported to more than 30 geographies, within the company’s ecosystem.

