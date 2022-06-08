DGCA makes masks mandatory on flights amid COVID rise; violators to be put on no-fly list

As COVID-19 cases surge, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued fresh guidelines making face masks mandatory throughout journey. DGCA said the passengers who do not wear masks on the flight can be treated as ‘unruly’. The DGCA further said such passengers will be removed from the aircraft before departure.

The aviation regulator has directed all airlines to make timely announcements for awareness among passengers regarding COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, etc. Airlines are also advised to arrange extra face masks.

If in case any passenger refuses to wear mask or violates the "COVID-18 Protocol for passengers" even after repeated warnings during the course of flight, such passenger may be treated as "Unruly Passenger" as defined in Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), DGCA mentioned in an official statement.

CISF or other police personnel are also directed to make sure nobody enters the airport without a face mask. "If any passenger refuses to follow COVID-19 protocol, then he/she will be fined as per the respective State Law where the airport is located," the statement added.

Last week, the Delhi High Court directed DGCA to put passengers violating COVID-19 guidelines on a ‘no-fly list’. The Delhi HC also issued strict compliance with COVID-19 travel restrictions as cases rise across the country.

The bench had further said that airline staff should be given the authority to impose fines for violation of mask norms. Justice Sanghi said, “The idea behind the mask mandate is to reduce the risk. You can take the mask off when eating or drinking something. Requirement of masking in flights is already there in the norms.”

